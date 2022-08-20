When the kids were young, they had enough stuffed animals to fill a menagerie’s worth of fluff and fabric and glass eyes. There were bears, bunnies, dogs, cats, monkeys and assorted cartoon characters. Build-a-Bear Workshop’s quarterly earnings would fluctuate based on whether the Nagys visited a store in that period.
We still have some of these darlings, though they’re now boxed up in storage instead of scattered on beds. My daughter recently donated some to local police departments to use in traumatic situations involving children.
One of the creatures we had was a “Cuddleuppet.” A Cuddleuppet is largely a cuddly blanket with an animal head on one end that has a slot for your hand so it becomes a puppet. Hence, “Cuddleuppet.” Ours was a crocodile. Or maybe an alligator. We weren’t overly concerned with species. His name was Doc Croc.
It’s said that teddy bears and dolls are the first things children love and learn to care for. It is in their nature to nurture, and it is an all-is-right-with-the-world moment to look in on sleeping children and see them curled up with their stuffed animals.
I hope my children got their heart’s worth out of all that snuggling, because it could save them a small fortune in therapy down the road.
Adults have been driven to the analyst’s couch since the forces of modern psychiatry teamed up with interior designers. But therapy these days is moving from the sofa to the bedroom for some serious cuddle time.
I am not using “cuddle time” euphemistically here. I’m talking “certified professional cuddlers” with whom you can book time for some therapeutic snuggles.
No one, I guess, should be surprised by this development, coming after two years of the awkward imposition of social distancing. I have been told cuddle therapy has been around for a while, but it somehow has eluded my attention until I spotted two references to it in the last couple of weeks.
A recent short piece in The New Yorker highlights a particular cuddle therapist in Los Angeles who charges $90 an hour and “works” up to 10 hours a day.
“People come to me because they are not being touched,” the therapist tells the magazine writer. He offers clients the choice of 80 positions and has a two-hour minimum.
“In some ways,” the therapist says in the article, “it’s sad that people resort to a stranger for this.”
Only in Los Angeles would there be people who would pay other people big money to cuddle with them, right? Not true. It’s nationwide. You can click over to cuddlist.com and find a whole registry of “professional cuddle therapists.”
“Most of us don’t get enough meaningful human connection in our lives,” the company says on its website. “Reaching out is hard. Especially when we feel vulnerable. When we don’t connect our symptoms get worse, it’s even harder to reach out and we can find ourselves in a downward spiral.
“A space where we can be ourselves in the company of another who is working with us to discover what helps us feel secure and connected is the purpose and mission of Cuddlist. In this place you will reconnect with your best, most natural and alive self. You will be reminded of the innate goodness of who you are. It can be a transformative healing experience.”
Cuddlists are available across the country and world. North Carolina has one available cuddlist.com therapist, based in the Guilford County town of Jamestown. She charges $80 an hour, plus travel costs. The next closest is in Midlothian, Virginia.
Oddly, there are 36 virtual cuddlists to choose from, to which I ask, “What’s the point?”
There are other cuddlers in private practice around the state, if you know where to look, like Asheville. There, therapist “Ishka” runs a therapy business called Hold Me AVL.
“Ishka is a firm believer,” it says on her website, “that touch is a vital part of the human experience — one that can catalyze growth, healing, and transformation. She is passionate about creating a safe space for genuine connection and her goals in life are to help other people experience happiness, connection, and acceptance. People who are held by Ishka often experience grounded relaxing calmness.”
Cuddle therapy isn’t just restricted to humans hugging humans. Therapy dogs and cute baby goats have been around for years to help with trauma victims and the disaffected, but how about the chance to hug a cow? That’s a thing. Or a horse? Also a thing.
Human psychotherapy is a complex thing, I totally get it. There are people dealing with genuine trauma issues and inabilities to connect with other humans in normal ways. I can see where this could be meaningful for them.
But the rest of us? Have we given up trying to have meaningful human contact unless it can be mediated through an app? Are we too scared, too scarred, too busy, too nervous, too timid to put ourselves out there for a relationship that involves intimacy and human touch?
Empathy is an essential human quality. So is vulnerability. You can buy that now, I suppose, but you shouldn’t. Just hug it out, bro. Or go to Build-a-Bear and build your cuddle buddy. Tell them John sent you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.