As the youngest of four boys, I’ve been the recipient of countless hand-me-downs over the years. But when it comes to physical malady, it would seem I am somewhat of an originator.
First one of us to break a bone? Me, on Jan. 27, 1991 while playing “touch” football in the street while pregaming for Super Bowl XXV. My opponent touched a bit too vigorously, but then again, he played under Bear Bryant at Alabama.
First — and only one so far, thankfully — to have a heart attack? Me, on Jan. 23, 2016, while relaxing on a quiet Saturday morning in the den.
First one of us to replace a God-given body part? That’ll be me later this week when I go in for a total right hip replacement.
What is it with January? When it comes to health “events,” I appear prone to getting them out of the way early in a new year. But at least there’s also getting the insurance deductible knocked out, right?
I thought 57 was a little young for hip replacement, seeing as how I don’t have a job running a football through hungry linebackers or parachuting out of perfectly airworthy airplanes. I figured my trick knee would be the first to go cyborg, but the hip has won the titanium and porcelain lottery.
Parts is parts, and fail is fail. I’ve done enough orthopedic office visits and physical therapy appointments to know it was time to get my surgery card punched.
Hips, I’ve been told, are not as big a deal as a knee replacement. I should be good for about 25 years, give or take. That’s right up there with the roof shingles, so hard to argue there.
Though not a big fan of surgery, I’m not especially bothered by it, either. It’s been almost 15 years since my last time on a gurney with a guy in a hairnet telling me to count backward from 10. I might have slurred through “eight” before going out. The drugs are really good, especially whatever they administer to “relax” you beforehand. I’ll settle for whatever’s on tap that day.
The last time under the knife was to have my thyroid removed for what turned out to be a benign tumor. Afterward, it looked like I’d gotten into a cool sword fight with a pirate and escaped within an inch of my life. If memory serves, I spent the night in the hospital. This time, I’ll be home in time for “Jeopardy!”; walk, pee and hit the road. I think I can make those metrics.
Even better, no special physical therapy is required other than walking. For the first couple of weeks, I’ll have a walker to assist. I borrowed one from my father-in-law, who had his hip done and made sure to mention he was playing golf five weeks later. I’ve also got a cane and a raised potty seat; there is no vanity after an operation.
All of this is to say that I will be temporarily absent from the helm of this endeavor. The first few days will probably be a postoperative haze of pain medication, and no one wants me editing under those kinds of conditions. I am expecting to be in work-from-home condition within a couple of weeks, and a return back to the office a couple weeks after that.
The staff is more than capable and does some of its best work when I’m on vacation. I think they appreciate my absence a little too joyfully. And I’m sure Pilot Publisher David Woronoff will be paying extra visits in the newsroom.
If something arises and you need to reach out, you can contact Abbi Overfelt, The Pilot’s managing editor, at (910) 693-2477.
With any luck, when I return I’ll be hipper than ever. As my favorite cyborg would say: I’ll be back.
