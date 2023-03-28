My wife and I recently received a letter from the Moore County Tax Department notifying us that the assessed value of our home had increased by a jaw-dropping 59.7 percent. Panic set in when my wife reminded me that an increase in the assessed value of our home of that magnitude would mean that, absent any remedial action by the Village Council, our real estate taxes would also rise nearly 60 percent.
As a 20-plus-year resident, I have found that there are two types of legislators in the county and its towns and villages: politicians and statesmen. Because of this extraordinary increase in assessed property values, we are about to find out which of our legislators are statesmen and which are politicians.
I define “statesmen” as legislators who, when imposing actual taxes on their constituents, will ignore the historic increase in property assessments and look only at the needs of the local government that they serve.
The politician, however, approaches the dramatic assessment increase with a very different perspective. The politician seizes on this historic assessment increase as an opportunity to expand their local government significantly while taking comfort that the blame will fall not on them, but on the tax assessor.
The difference between the two can be shown by a simple example. Let’s assume that the average taxpayer owns a home that, in 2022, had an assessed valuation of $100,000. Let’s assume further that your village had a tax rate set by its village council at 1 percent of assessed valuation. That would mean that, in 2022, you would have a tax bill of $1,000.
Let’s further assume that in 2023 the assessed valuation of your home increased to $200,000. If the village council leaves your tax rate at 1 percent of assessed valuation, your tax bill would increase to $2,000.
Now let’s make one final assumption and that is that your village budget for the year shows that no additional income this year will be necessary to pay all of the village’s expenses.
The statesman will look at the finances of the village and note that income for the village is expected to cover the village’s expenses, and therefore no tax increase is necessary. However, if the statesman does nothing, his constituents’ taxes will double. Since the village council cannot control the assessed valuation of your home, the statesman must focus on his own powerful weapon: adjusting the village’s tax rate to counter the higher assessment.
If the 1 percent tax rate increases your taxes from $1,000 to $2,000, the statesman will simply reduce the tax rate from 1 percent to 0.5 percent. There is no rocket science here. One-half percent applied to the new $200,000 will result in your tax bill of $1,000, which is no change from last year.
For those of you steeped in academic definitions, this process is called a “tax revenue neutral response” to an increased assessment.
On the other hand, the politician will be a strict adherent to the theory that you should never let a serious crisis go to waste. Here, the politician sees a golden opportunity to raise taxes and blame it on somebody else.
He knows that, in the earlier example, he can look like a hero by simply announcing that he intends to decrease your 1 percent tax rate. The amount of decrease is unimportant. He will stand before you, breaking his arm patting himself on the back, announcing that he is tirelessly spending his efforts to decrease your tax rate from 1 percent to, say, 0.75 percent. But, you argue, taxes are still going up by $500 next year, to which he will condescendingly reply: “That is not my fault, speak to the tax assessor, it’s his fault.”
There you have it; you now have the perfect tool with which to confront your local council person. Simply ask: “What are you going to do about the recent horrific tax assessment?” The statesman will calmly and succinctly say: “I am insisting that our village be revenue neutral.”
The politician, on the other hand, will immediately start blaming the tax assessor for the increase in your taxes and move next to a long and boring recitation on the changes in the county’s real estate market for the past several years.
If, by then, your eyes are not fully glazed over, he will initiate a diatribe on how he, personally, is going to try to reduce your tax rate for the coming year even if it’s only by a little bit, regardless of this new tax imposition by the tax assessor.
Interestingly, there has been at least one public response to this historic valuation increase. Moore County Commissioners Chairman Nick Picerno’s immediate public response to the reassessment stated in part: “ . . . Our board made a commitment in our January work session to not increase taxes on our folks this year. Therefore, the tax rate will be reduced ….” See, we really do have statesmen around.
Robert “Skip” Gebhardt is a retired attorney and former member of the Whispering Pines Village Council. Contact him at skipgebhardt37@gmail.com.
(2) comments
Skip, you need to talk with your village council about your local tax rate. They have open meetings and will give you the floor I'm sure. Also, Commissioner Picerno did say that our County Commissioner's will be trying to reduce taxes. I have every reason he will be true to his word this year.Our BOE though, has recently stated that, at least initially, we're looking at $250,000,000 of new school construction in the near future. That funding will come from property taxes. We may have a brief reprieve on property tax increases, but it will be brief.
John Misiaszek
I should have added, the last time we voted in favor of a $120,000,000 bond issue to build new schools, our 46.5 cent tax rate went up to 51.5 cents. I did vote for that bond issue and I'll be in favor of the next. I'm hoping the BOE will be as frugal as possible, without reducing building standards, when that new construction is approved.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.