U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett may soon determine a case from North Carolina that could affect America’s governance for at least the next 10 years.
Following each census, the Census Bureau furnishes state legislatures data on population changes. The number of each state’s House of Representatives members increases or decreases if a state gained or lost population since the previous census.
After the 2020 census, N.C. had gained one “seat.” Legislatures in states that gain or lose seats must redraw congressional voting districts to ensure voting within their districts fairly reflects the will of voters.
N.C. Democrats say this legislature’s redrawn districts reflect the will of Republicans. That’s due to so-called “partisan redistricting.” Both parties engage in it.
An example might be where three voting districts with liberal voters are “redistricted” into one. The new single district might snake through predominantly liberal Chapel Hill, Durham and Greensboro, corralling liberal voters and leaving their numbers in the other districts too scant to win elections. But is that legal?
In 2019, Chief Justice John Roberts said, though partisan redistricting seems inconsistent with democratic values, the U.S. Constitution doesn’t allow federal courts to determine its legality. Except, districts may not violate the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
In redrawing congressional districts, the N.C. Republican legislature completed several “maps.” The N.C. governor does not have power to veto a legislature’s redistricting. So, the maps were challenged in court by Democrats, where they were declared unconstitutional. Ultimately, a Democratic-majority of the state Supreme Court substituted its own map.
State law permits the legislature to intervene when any state legislation is challenged as unconstitutional. Therefore, N.C. House Speaker Timothy Moore appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
The issue is whether the U.S. Constitution assigns redistricting to state legislatures “exclusively,” excluding the possibility of judicial review. Or, conversely, may a state court supersede a legislature’s proposal that violates the state’s constitution?
Moore first applied for emergency stay of the N.C. Supreme Court’s order. That application was denied, midterm elections being so close at hand. Moore then “appealed” the N.C. Supreme Court’s decision and actions to the U.S. Supreme Court. Arguments are scheduled for Dec. 7.
The pertinent law, the Constitution’s “Elections Clause,” says: “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof . . . .”
The legislature says the Elections Clause’s language means just what it says.
The state respondents, the N.C. attorney general and others, say if the legislature’s districts violate the state constitution’s provisions guaranteeing free elections, state courts can supplant the legislature’s districts.
The respondents assert that the Elections Clause’s use of the word “legislature” should be interpreted as each state defines it. That is, “legislature” in one state might apply strictly to its legislature. In another, the term might encompass the courts.
When Moore applied for the emergency stay that was denied, Justice Samuel Alito and two other conservative justices dissented. They would have granted the stay. Alito wrote that most of the state constitutional provisions which North Carolina claimed would guarantee free elections fail to even mention elections. And none bars partisan redistricting.
Justice Alito’s dissent said the Elections Clause could have “left it up to each state to decide which branch, component, or officer of the state government should exercise that (redistricting) power . . . . But that is not what the Elections Clause says. Its language specifies a particular organ of a state government, and we must take that language seriously.”
Alito’s dissent concluded, “And if the language of the Elections Clause is taken seriously, there must be some limit on the authority of state courts to countermand actions taken by state legislatures when they are prescribing rules for the conduct of federal elections. I think it is likely that the applicants would succeed in showing that the North Carolina Supreme Court exceeded those limits.”
Presently, there are 30 Republican legislatures in the U.S. If the high court rules for Speaker Moore, leaving redistricting without judicial oversight, guess which party will break out the Champagne.
To date, four conservative justices — Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Thomas — have indicated that they would overrule the North Carolina Supreme Court. Three others — Brown, Kagan, and Sotomayor — are liberal, and presumably would find in favor of the N.C. Supreme Court.
Chief Justice Roberts, appointed by President George W. Bush, was supposed to be a conservative flag bearer. But Roberts emerged as a swing voter, supporting liberal causes like the Affordable Care Act. Some accuse Roberts of being, secretly, “liberal.” So, “wobbly” Roberts is a wild card.
Justice Barrett has not tipped her hand. But she was appointed by President Trump and has been inspired by — and clerked for — the late Justice Antonin Scalia, who strictly adhered to a literal interpretation of the Constitution.
You do the math.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
