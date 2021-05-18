Suppose you were stranded on a desert trek without food or water, for days. Your weaker trek-mates, their throats parched, cry out for water. Several have already died.
Suddenly, a Hummer laden with frosty bottles appears on the horizon. “Thank God…we are saved!” you shout. But as the vehicle nears you see the bottles bear a brand that, several years ago, sickened five of the 70 million people worldwide who drank it. Nobody can say for sure if it was the water or some pre-existing condition that caused one death.
“No thanks, I’ll pass.”
No thanks. No COVID-19 vaccine for me, either. I’ll take my chances with crippling polio, deadly diphtheria. So what if my unborn child has devastating birth defects because I heard mixed reactions to the German measles vaccine? The flu’s not so bad, either. Only 30,000 people die from it each year in the U.S.
As for shingles … do you think I’m paying $300 to prevent a rash on my back?
OK, now rewind to the 14th century when bubonic plague — the “Black Death” — killed a third of Europe’s population. The scene … gruesome. People ejected from their homes, lying in gutters with blood and pus seeping out of swollen limbs as documented in art and literature.
Don’t bother Googling “The Decameron.” Take it on faith that before Polaroids or smartphones, an entire genre of art and literature memorialized visuals of that pandemic.
What you can do is turn on the TV. Surely these scenes are staged by Bollywood, the nickname for India’s film industry. People on makeshift stretchers gasping for breath, their chests and abdomens heaving like bubbling lava. Families wailing, in an agony comparable to the pain of relatives sickened by a merciless, galloping virus. Huge empty lots transformed into cremation sites with bodies waiting in line to be loaded onto the pyres.
Imagine the odor.
I can’t watch.
Besides, that’s over there. Way over there.
Six months ago similar scenes played out in New York City.
What kept New York from becoming New Delhi down the road was, for the most part, vaccines, since no cure for COVID-19 exists. Treatments, yes, and preventive measures. But no cure. No cure, either, for German measles (rubella). Remember mumps, which can cause testicular atrophy? Disfiguring smallpox? Which is why anybody in his or her right mind gets whatever vaccinations are available.
Then, the other argument. “It’s my body and the government can’t tell me what to do with it.” Really. It’s your car and the government tells you to register it. Or else. It’s your income and the government taxes it. Or else. It’s your swimming pool but municipal governments make you fence it so the kid next door won’t drown. Makes sense.
But you don’t want the government to prevent you, at no charge, from dying suddenly or suffering for years just because an infinitesimal number of recipients had a bad reaction. Don’t you watch the TV ads for medications with voiceovers enumerating caveats, including death? Yet millions of lives are saved by these potions.
Remember the saying “There are no atheists in foxholes”? Show me the ICU patient on a ventilator with uncertain outcome who wouldn’t, given a second chance, roll up his sleeve. Show me the son or daughter who brought the virus into a house where a parent lives who wouldn’t, given a mulligan, take the slim-to-none gamble of an adverse reaction.
I agree the government shouldn’t tell people what to put in their bodies. People should do it voluntarily, all the while smelling those funeral pyres in India, hearing primordial wails rising with the smoke.
“Very dramatic, Deb. Over-simplified, too.”
Whatever it takes.
It took the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come to show Ebenezer Scrooge that not only had Tiny Tim died but his own name had been engraved on a tombstone. Scrooge was lucky. He got a second chance.
Dr. Fauci — looking like a character straight out of “The Decameron” — says we’re at a turning point. Either cases of the virus will continue to decline as more are vaccinated, or people will become complacent, ignore the vaccine, enjoy a completely maskless summer and pay the price.
What a kick in the pants that would be when all we need is a shot in the arm.
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
