Well, the quasi-judicial public hearing for a special-use permit for a “major conservation subdivision preliminary plat” on Union Church Road is complete. It took five separate meetings to hear all the evidence and testimony.
I’m told this is a record. Both sides, for and against, have rested. Now the Moore County Board of Commissioners will deliberate over the volumes of facts, regulations, laws, policies and testimony presented to them at the hearings. A final decision is expected Aug. 23.
Whatever the outcome, let this be a clarion call for the citizens of Moore County who want to protect the reasons they moved here or have chosen to keep generations of family here.
Land use decision making is tough business. I do not envy the task ahead for the commissioners. Their decision must not be arbitrary or capricious. It must consider myriad facts, regulations, laws, opinions, emotions, policies and perspectives. No decision will satisfy everyone; there will always be winners and losers.
However, there is a guiding light for the commissioners to use as they traverse this morass, fraught with its complaints from citizens, aggrieved parties and legal appeals. That light is our 2013 Land Use Plan. Countless hours and great public expense birthed it. Input from professional planners, developers, outside experts and citizens were brought to bear on this matter and produced what I believe to be a comprehensive vision for maintaining the special ambience of Moore County.
However, in this quasi-judicial process, there are those who want to diminish this plan as a mere policy document, devoid of any power to guide decisions.
The applicant, Tri-South Builders Inc., stresses that the zoning ordinance has the force and effect of law, and that the plan is only a policy document. While this is true, that is only part of the story. We must ask what the zoning document is enforcing. It is not merely a stand-alone document in support of itself. So, what is its purpose?
Zoning ordinances are among the many tools of the land use plan. They till, plow, excavate, clear, plant and build the county under the keen guidance of the land use plan, just like a farmer who uses his tractor to shape the landscape into a farm in harmony and conformity with the landscape. The tractor has no heart or soul. It cannot think, nor can it act on its own. It is merely the tool used by the visionary to bring about the vision.
Our land use plan is visionary. It lays out a town-and-country vision for our future. The zoning ordinance is therefore the tool that the commissioners must use to “ preserve and protect the county’s rural agriculture nature.”
The North Carolina General Assembly believes the same thing. It is one reason lawmakers rewrote the statute and created Chapter 160D, which covers local planning and development.
The statute holds that a governing body may not enforce its zoning ordinances without a comprehensive plan in place.
Here is an excerpt from 160D-501: “As a condition of adopting and applying zoning regulations under this chapter, a local government shall adopt and reasonably maintain a comprehensive plan or land-use plan. A comprehensive plan sets forth goals, policies and programs intended to guide the present and future physical, social and economic development of the jurisdiction. A comprehensive or land-use plan is intended to guide coordinated, efficient and orderly development within the planning and development regulation jurisdiction based on an analysis of present and future needs.”
This is exactly what our land use plan does. So, while the zoning ordinance has the force of law, it may not be wielded without a land use plan, ensuring it is a productive tool and not a destructive one.
The applicant wants commissioners to see only the tool and its myriad parts and pieces, without context, without purpose, without soul.
They also want the commissioners to see only this one subdivision, devoid of the context of development in Vass, Carthage and the rest of the county. Because what possible harm can this one lonely 73-acre subdivision do to the ambience of the rest of the county?
What harm indeed. Our decision makers are obligated to you, their constituents, and the law to apply the tools at their disposal in a comprehensive manner, always mindful of the vision of the land use plan, which is the vision of the citizens of Moore County.
Come November, the county commissioners will have a completely new look — some already known. Make sure these new commissioners know how you feel. Moore Family Farms will continue to do our part to ensure they adhere to the vision of the plan.
Together we can “preserve and protect the ambience and heritage of the county of Moore.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.