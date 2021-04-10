I come before you today stuck at a moral, cultural and public health crossroads. Some of you may have gotten to this intersection a little ahead of me. Others got here and just blew through the red light and kept right on going.
I stand here as a fully vaccinated individual, a full two courses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine armoring my little antibodies, or whatever it is The Shot does.
I also stand here as a committed adherent to the benefits of wearing a face mask. Whatever quackery to the contrary you care to quote — and medicine is full of contrasting opinions — the body of science and experience over the past 150 years prove that face masks help limit — limit, not stop — the spread of airborne diseases and germs and reduce the risk of infection, especially in surgical situations. Surgeons and nurses aren’t wearing face masks to prevent smelling your unwashed hospital self; they’re protecting you from them. And you can’t deny the reduced incidence of flu and upper respiratory infections this past year.
And last, I stand here as someone who is, frankly, tired of it all and ready to get back to “regular” life.
More than a third of us now in Moore County have been at least partially vaccinated, and more than a quarter of us are fully vaccinated. We have one of the highest percentages in the state — not bad for having been at this for four months.
I believe getting vaccinated was the right thing for me to do, both morally and from a public health standpoint. I’m a big believer in vaccines; I regularly get flu shots and recently got both courses of the shingles vaccine.
There have been years where I’ve gotten the flu vaccine but then still come down with the flu. But with an effective rate of more than 90 percent for the coronavirus vaccine, getting the shot was an easy call for me.
I looked at vaccination as an easy solution, but it seems only to have thrown off more questions that put me at this aforementioned crossroads. Having done “my part” in this pandemic, what now is my responsibility? Now that I and more than 30,000 others have been rendered relatively safe from coronavirus, or at least contracting a serious case, how much longer do we go with social distancing and mask-wearing?
This would be an easier question to answer were the vaccination still difficult to obtain. But it’s not; we are at a stage here locally now — and soon, statewide — in which the coronavirus vaccine is widely available to all who want one. Here, we now have more doses than people signing up for a shot.
What of those who choose, for whatever reason, not to get inoculated? Am I obliged to continue wearing a mask and staying apart and limiting contact and curtailing my life for the sake of those who have consciously chosen differently from me? Many of those folks would quickly answer, “no.”
The president and his national health advisers continue to urge wearing masks to help limit the spread of COVID and its variants. The main concern, as it has been early on, is the risk of overwhelming the health care system with coronavirus patients.
Compliance certainly seemed more obvious when there was no vaccine. Reports of overflowing hospitals and medical offices were real, especially after the winter holidays, but limited across the country.
In North Carolina, the health care system was taxed but not overwhelmed. Today, new cases and hospitalizations, on average, are declining and are well below high-water marks. Medical capacity is abundant.
Here, then, is the crossroad where we find
ourselves weighing the morality of our decisions, our desire for normalcy and the greater public health need.
At what point do we accept the risks that exist in everyday life and the consequences of our decisions? To be sure, there are many who long ago accepted the possibility of COVID just like any other risk to manage and went on with their lives.
But for those of us who managed that risk by wearing masks, limiting our lives and getting vaccinated, how much longer do we go on doing that?
The answer, like most dilemmas, is unique to us all. I will still wear a mask in most public situations and when I am asked. But I am more willing to get back to seeing movies in the theater, eating out with more confidence, letting my son return to his card-playing hobby group.
I am ready, finally, to close this distance between us.
