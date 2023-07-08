What if you could expand your intelligence with an artificial intelligence system’s access to limitless information and a computer’s speed? Development in computer technology and AI is expressly edging toward such brain-computer interrelationships.

In certain ways, “computers” already surpass human brain capabilities. In 2022, America’s super-computer, Frontier, became the only computer yet to process data as quickly as a human brain. Both could reach what computer gurus call “exascale” speed, a quintillion — billion-billion — operations per second. Frontier now goes even faster.

Sally Larson

Michael, this is an AI interpretation of what you wrote. What do you think?

AI systems are advancing rapidly, with super-computers like Frontier and quantum computers reaching unprecedented speeds. By the end of the decade, computers with AI will be indistinguishable from humans. However, AI systems are not considered conscious, as we don't know what consciousness is. The cortex at the top of the brain is responsible for higher brain functions like language, and the claustrum, a thin sheet of neurons, connects almost all brain regions. When the claustrum is electrically stimulated, consciousness stops, and consciousness returns. This mechanism could be programmed into AI systems

The road to brain-computer interfaces began long before today's computers and AI. In 1924, psychiatrist Hans Berger experimented with a machine to measure electrical impulses in the human brain. A variation of this technology has been used for decades to treat various medical conditions, but the bulky and wire-based method is bulky. New companies like Blackrock Neurotech and Synchron offer wireless methods and have already started human tests. One such company is Neuralink, founded by Elon Musk in 2016, which is building a device called the 'Link,' allowing for a symbiotic relationship between humans and AI.

The chip could allow users to control a computer or other devices or communicate by simply thinking. However, ethical hurdles must be addressed before companies can add a computer's processing power to a person's innate intelligence.

