“One of the best-kept secrets in our area is …” Fill in the blank!
Most readers of The Pilot have their own candidates for a company, agency, restaurant, bar, coffee shop or whatever that deserves greater recognition — and perhaps more business — than it currently enjoys.
But I’ve got a variation on that famous opening. Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills isn’t a secret. Habitat is an international organization whose reputation has grown and spread since its founding in 1976, so nearly everyone I know has at least a vague concept of what it is and how it works.
But the trip from “vague concept” to misconception is short, so I’m offering less an introduction than a clarification — a series of them.
So: “Several widely held misunderstandings about Habitat are … ”
n Habitat builds houses and gives them away to poor people.
Nope. Potential Habitat homeowners make between 30 and 80 percent of the local median income (recently raised from 60 percent). They apply and meet with the Family Selection Committee for an interview, contribute significant “sweat equity” toward the construction of their new home, and must be able to make affordable mortgage payments.
n An applicant for a Habitat home must be a Christian church member.
Not true. While Habitat was founded on Christian principles, homeowners are chosen without regard to race, creed or nationality, “following the requirements of the law as well as Habitat’s belief that God’s love extends to all,” as the website affirms. Habitat also welcomes volunteers from all faiths — or no faith — who actively embrace the goal of eliminating poverty housing from the world.
n Habitat homes are sub-par construction.
No way. Like all new construction, Habitat homes must adhere to comprehensive safety requirements and quality inspections. Each home is Energy Star-certified and has up to 1,350 square feet of floor space.
n After receiving $3.5 million from MacKenzie Scott, Habitat can discontinue its fundraising efforts.
Far from it. Yes, the novelist, philanthropist and former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos did honor Sandhills Habitat last March as one of only 84 local chapters (of some 1,200 worldwide) to receive a direct grant. But Amie Fraley, the local chapter’s executive director, clarified the significance of this development.
“The generous gift from Ms. Scott comes at a time when land is increasing in cost and has become virtually impossible to purchase in Moore County without employing creative solutions. We’ll use 100 percent of the gift to purchase land and install infrastructure across our service area — Moore, Hoke and Richmond Counties.”
Construction costs must still be covered by individual contributions, church donations, special events, and sales at the Habitat ReStore.
n You need construction experience and skills to be a Habitat volunteer.
Hah. Sandhills Habitat does have a core staff of experienced construction professionals. Still, the central value of keeping these homes affordable depends on substantial support from the many volunteers who bring nothing to the site except their dedication to that principle and a willingness to learn and help.
After a safety orientation and overview of the day’s projects, volunteers are assigned — or assign themselves — to a task that suits their interest and skill level. Regular crew members provide explanations and demonstrations, and after an hour or so, it’s evident that the team is making some real progress.
I recently made a modest contribution to such progress this past spring, when I joined with folks from my church and other members of the faith community working on a Habitat house in Aberdeen, known as the “Apostles Build” for 2022.
Through this annual project, several churches collaborate on one new home. They pledge financial support to underwrite costs and commit to delivering a certain number of volunteer workers on a designated weekend (Thursday, Friday, Saturday) during the construction phase.
The Apostles Build program in our area started in 2005 when several churches made substantial monetary contributions and supplied enough volunteer workers to help build a house in Aberdeen.
Since those early years, Habitat’s mission has expanded to include smaller churches that might not be able to contribute $6,000 each year but still want to provide those hammering and sawing volunteers, plus whatever financial support they can manage. Teams of churches combine forces to cover a weekend, and within a few months, a new house is born.
Last spring’s Apostles Build project — after months of planning and preliminary work at the site on Keyser Street — kicked off one brisk morning in February with Pastors Day. More than 40 clergy members and other church leaders held steaming cups of coffee, huddled around a table of doughnuts, and introduced themselves to anyone they didn’t already know.
Representatives of almost every denomination in the Sandhills played their respective parts in getting this project off the ground. That morning we’d gathered around a bare concrete slab; when we left, the newly erected framework provided a vision of the size and shape of one family’s new home.
On subsequent weekends from March to June, teams of volunteers continued to show up at the site, practice their existing skills, learn new ones, work together with acquaintances from their own churches and make new friends from other congregations. All experienced the humble satisfaction of putting their faith into action.
Fraley notes that the organization she heads remains responsive to evolving conditions in the local market.
“In light of the increased challenges to securing land, we’re also exploring whole-house rehabs as one option in our portfolio of affordable housing solutions,” she said. “Part of that $3.5 million will be used to purchase distressed properties, so we can create significant impact and revitalize communities of opportunity interested in partnering with us.”
Given the track record of this powerhouse of an organization, Habitat of the Sandhills will continue to have a significant impact indeed.
Bob Howell is a former secondary school teacher and a resident of Southern Pines.
