Isn’t this a strange time when the same segment of Americans who want to expand the rights and liberties of gun owners also want to restrict the rights and liberties of women?
George Carlin addressed one aspect of this topic in a 1993 HBO special:
“Boy, these conservatives are really something, aren’t they? They’re all in favor of the unborn. They will do anything for the unborn. But once you’re born, you’re on your own.
“Pro-life conservatives are obsessed with the fetus from conception to nine months. After that, they don’t want to know about you … They’ll do anything they can to save a fetus, but if it grows up to be a doctor, they just may have to kill it. They’re not pro-life. You know what they are? They’re anti women. Simple as it gets. They’re anti women.”
The current Supreme Court — rigged by the hypocritical, court-packing machinations of Mitch McConnell — is about to certify these right-wing obsessions by overthrowing Roe v. Wade, thereby eliminating a woman’s right to determine what happens with her body, conferring that decision instead on a pack of conservative, white middle-aged, right-wing male politicians.
Inspired by this grand duplicity, lawmakers in Louisiana and a few other states are pushing legislation that would “grant constitutional rights to all unborn children from the moment of fertilization,” and classify abortion as homicide. Such laws could possibly set up women and doctors to face criminal charges based on certain types of contraception.
How about this? According to an article in The Los Angeles Times, states with the strongest anti-abortion laws also have the worst infant mortality rates. States like Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana and Kansas also have the “fewest number of supportive services like Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act; family leave; sex- and HIV education programs; and good access to children’s health insurance programs.”
Of course, these extreme measures only validate Carlin’s complaint about how conservatives’ concern for the unborn is entirely disproportionate to their real-life lack of concern for the born.
And their faux concern with human life is magnified in the face of all the recent classroom shootings. While innocent children and their teachers are being murdered in their classrooms, “pro-life” Republicans continue to campaign against any effort to pass restrictive gun laws that might stem the tide of mass murders in America.
Quite the opposite. Last June, for example, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed seven laws to protect gun rights, one of which allows people to legally carry handguns without licenses.
This perverse fascination with guns — far beyond the needs of “a well-regulated militia” — is occurring as America has crossed a shocking threshold. The leading cause of death among children and adolescents in the U.S. is now gun violence.
As a result, nationwide polls are showing that 80 percent of Americans want meaningful gun control legislation. Yet Senate Republicans, lavishly supported by Wayne LaPierre and his NRA, refuse to act. Interestingly, all but five of the Senate Republicans have an A or A+ rating from the NRA. North Carolina’s two U.S. senators, Republicans Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, lead the field in NRA donations, with $7 million and $5.6 million, respectively, according to The New York Times last month.
So, let’s get our heads around this: Senate Republicans — all but five of whom are men — routinely express moral outrage over a woman’s ability to make choices about her own body. These same GOP politicians, led by McConnell, have dishonestly constructed in their image a male-dominated Supreme Court willing to do their bidding and overturn established law, including a law that has protected a woman’s right to choose for almost 50 years.
And yet, these same “life loving” Senate Republicans reject any gun legislation that might protect those “once-upon-a-time fetuses” who have come full term, like the children in classrooms and their teachers. Their “moral” outrage now is not aimed at protecting the lives of these students and teachers. Instead, it’s protecting the priorities of the NRA. Yes, guns for everybody and anybody, anywhere, any time. No restrictions.
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke recently made clear the connection between that state’s pro-gun and anti-choice culture when he condemned Abbott’s response to the Uvalde shooting and previous mass killings in Texas. Not only has Abbott made it “easier to carry guns in Texas without a background check,” said O’Rourke. He has banned “women from making their own health care decisions in a state with one of the highest rates of maternal mortality in the developed world.” He has furthermore set “a $10,000 bounty on the back on any Texan who helps any woman seek an abortion.”
And then there is North Dakota Republican U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, who advertised his own cowardice and mendacity recently when he told The Times that “‘most’ voters would ‘probably’ toss him from office if he backed major gun control.” He said out loud what his Republican cohorts mumble privately. They are primarily concerned with their status, their perks, their salaries and their grateful paychecks from the NRA.
The Kevin Cramers in our government are worried about losing their jobs while school children continue to lose their lives.
William Shaw, of Pinehurst, can be followed at williampshaw.substack.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.