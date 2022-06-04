Does anyone remember the Buffalo, N.Y., mass-murder that happened just a few weeks ago? Mass murder now occurs so routinely — the latest overshadowing the prior — that massacres simply get blurred.
Following the Buffalo “incident,” where 10 people were torn to bits by a military-style semi automatic gun, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley said, “I think I heard a Black person from Buffalo on television say that guns don’t kill, people kill.”
Was the Iowa Republican’s insensitive inclusion of the person’s skin color supposed to lend credence to that discredited old saw? In the April 7 issue of “Annals of Internal Medicine,” a team of doctors wrote: “It does not matter whether we believe that guns kill people or that people kill people with guns — the result is the same, a public health crisis.”
Mass murders do bring us together in one sense, though. People, no matter their pigmentation or politics, are frightened. A recent American Psychological Association survey revealed that “62 percent of parents say they live in fear that their children will be victims of a mass shooting.”
There is, as well, a consensus of helplessness and hopelessness in America. As usnews.com has reported, “There exists a sense that nothing will be done about the proliferation of guns.”
One reason for that is the long-standing suspicion that most Congressional representatives are in the NRA’s pocket. In fact, that was largely the case until 1994, when “the Democratic-controlled Congress — with staunch opposition from the NRA — narrowly passed a 10-year federal ban on assault weapons.”
Since then, gun-rights money has flowed almost exclusively to Republicans. The Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan group that tracks money in political campaigns, has reported that “nearly 99 percent of the $1 million in NRA contributions to congressional candidates in 2016 went to Republicans.” Unsurprisingly, they adamantly resist gun controls.
On May 27, the NRA began its annual meeting in Houston, Texas, three days after 19 children and two teachers were slaughtered in that same state. There, to the person, speakers vowed never to cease opposing gun controls.
Invited speakers included former President Trump and Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. The research group Open Secrets reported that, during the 2016 and 2020 elections, gun-rights groups paid for $48 million dollars of ads backing Trump. And the Federal Election Commission reports that Cruz received the most gun-rights money of any lawmaker between 1989 and 2021.
Other invitees to the NRA’s meeting included Texas Gov. Gregory Abbott and N.C. Lt. Gov. and NRA board member Mark Robinson.
Of greater influence than a president or senator is the U.S. Supreme Court. Sometime this June, the court is widely expected to strike down a New York gun registration requirement, as it did with the District of Columbia’s similar legislation in 2008. The Supreme Court decides if laws violate the U.S. Constitution.
In the matter of guns, the court is stuck with the Second Amendment, which says, “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” In determining whether gun statutes pass muster, the court looks to the intent of the Constitution’s framers and to the world as it was, “in 1791.”
Though the changed state of today’s world failed to affect the 2008-gun decision, the court did evince sensitivity, writing: “We are aware of the problem of handgun violence in this country, and we take seriously the concerns raised by the many (friends of the court briefs) who believe that prohibition of handgun ownership is a solution. But the enshrinement of constitutional rights necessarily takes certain policy choices off the table. These include the absolute prohibition of handguns held and used for self-defense in the home.”
But maybe there’s hope after all. The court’s 2008 ruling was limited to the constitutionality of possessing a “handgun” used for “self-defense” in the “home.” In June, we might see whether the court expands or limits gun rights.
Notwithstanding, there is evidence that the tide might be turning. Following the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre, nine families sued the maker of the military-type gun used. In 2019, Connecticut’s Supreme Court ruled that the suit could proceed, irrespective of a law protecting gun makers from liability in most cases.
The U.S. Supreme Court allowed Connecticut’s ruling to stand, and in February, the gun maker settled the case for $73 million. Following that, plaintiffs have won the right to sue gun makers in three states. The strategy now is to bankrupt gun companies.
Gun-rights proponents argue the right to keep and bear arms is just like any other Constitutional right. But that’s a false equivalency. The right to free speech allows for the exchange of ideas, essential for a free society. Similarly, the right to unfettered religious belief keeps Congress from abridging one’s ability to worship.
Neither speech nor religion facilitates mass murder.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines writer.
(1) comment
Here we go again. The mass murders that occur every weekend in the streets of Obama-Land, south Chicago, never get mentioned. The city with the toughest laws and a Democrat government since the dawn of man can’t stop the violence. But somehow the NRA is to blame. Yawn. Heard it all before. The root cause is the decay of the nuclear family, exactly what BLM leaders said they want. The right to own a gun is an inalienable right, which means it is from God, not the constitution. The second amendment states that no law may abridge this inalienable right. Thus the constitution does not give us this right, it warns against any attempt to prevent our God-given right to the protection of our life and our property. And yes, with a machine gun or a cannon, if that is what our enemy is using against us. Why are all the shooters young men and not young women? Why do we never hear what career the shooter was planning on pursuing with skills learned in schools? Why do we rarely hear that the shooter has a father in his life? Answer those questions and the solution becomes obvious.
