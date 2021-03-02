The Green New Deal has recently dominated the press as one of the most hotly debated political subjects arching over our political divide. But what is it? And why is it?
First, it is important to know that it is not a present bill before the Congress. It is simply a congressional resolution, really a two-part combination of many subjects, setting forth the vision that the proponents believe the United States should adopt.
The first use of the term “green new deal” in the U.S. may be traced to columnist Thomas Friedman, who called for one in a 2007 column as a kind of environmental globalism. Barack Obama, running for president at the time, was taken by the plan and included most of the principles in his 2008 platform.
Around the same time, in 2007, British economist Richard Murphy founded a Green New Deal Group, which funneled some ideas to the British Labor Party. The United Nations also took up the idea, calling for a global effort in 2009.
But then, politics intervened. The Tories won in the UK in 2009 and the Republicans swept the 2010 U.S. midterms. The ideas expressed in this concept mostly went quiescent, at least among politicians.
With Democrats now in control of the White House and Congress, the Green New Deal is back — big time. So, what is it?
First, there is the “Green” part, dedicated to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions that threaten to increase climate disasters beyond a point of no return. The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates that in 2019, the United States emitted 5.1 billion metric tons of energy-related carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, while global emissions totaled 33.1 billion tons.
The main elements of the “green” portion would be implemented over a 10-year period.
On carbon dioxide emissions we would:
- eliminate pollution and fossil greenhouse emissions as much as technologically feasible;
- build or upgrade energy-efficient and “smart” power grids, and ensure affordable access to electricity; and
- work collaboratively with farmers and ranchers in the United States to remove pollution and greenhouse gas emissions from the agricultural sector as much as is technologically feasible.
On water, we would guarantee universal access to clean water as a federal, not state, undertaking.
On infrastructure, we would:
- build resiliency against climate change-related disasters, such as extreme weather;
- upgrade all existing buildings in the United States and require new buildings to achieve maximum energy efficiency, water efficiency, safety, affordability, comfort, and durability, chiefly through electrification; and
- provide clean, affordable, and accessible public transit, and high-speed rail,
On scientific research: make public investments in the research and development of new clean and renewable energy technologies and industries across the board.
Ultimately, the goal would be to get the entire world to a net zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050, with the U.S. in the leadership role.
The second part is the “New Deal” component, a reflection upon FDR’s New Deal economic package that was intended to assuage the effects of the Great Depression.
It contains an amalgamation of objectives to promote justice and equity among communities of color, migrant communities, deindustrialized communities, rural communities, low-income workers, women, the elderly, people with disabilities and youth.
So, the whole vision addresses the Big Three E’s: environment, economy and equality. Interestingly, a recent Yale University survey found that 81 percent of registered voters across the political spectrum supported the goals presented in the proposal when presented free of political context. Of course, that’s somewhat like saying that everyone loves children, without broaching the concept of abortion rights.
The main elements of the New Deal component would also be implemented over a 10-year period.
Regarding the workforce, it would entail a staged increase of the minimum wage to $15 per hour.
On education, it would provide resources, training and high-quality education, including higher education, to all people of the United States.
On labor unions, it would strengthen and protect the right of all workers to organize, unionize and collectively bargain free of coercion, intimidation, and harassment.
On social services:
- guarantee a job with a family-sustaining wage;
- guarantee adequate family and medical leave and bolster social security to all people of the United States; and
- establish a high-quality health care system.
When every element of the plan is laid out, it is overwhelming how big and how expensive it will be. However, the age-old adage questions arise. If the objectives are worthy, why not begin? If international leadership is necessary, why not have America lead the way? And if not now, when shall we do it?
There is no question that the political theater around this discussion will be colorful, and battles will be massive.
Don Tortorice is a former attorney and professor at the Law School of the College of William and Mary.
