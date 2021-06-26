The world needs to find ways to reduce carbon gas emissions below today’s levels. My intent is not to disagree with the Green Movement but rather to provide some food for thought and deal with the question of whether the movement’s goals are within the art of the possible.
President Biden has declared that we will “achieve 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2035,” have “net-zero emissions by 2050” and “cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.” Additionally, Democrats are pushing to have every car electric by 2040.
The International Energy Agency (IEA), regarded as the most important source for energy information, recently released a 287-page report titled “The Role of Critical Minerals in Clean Energy Transitions.” Here are some findings:
- Green Movement demands for minerals will explode by an estimated 4,200 percent (lithium), 2,500 percent (graphite), 1,900 percent (nickel) and 700 percent (“rare-Earth metals”).
These new mineral requirements translate into a massively enlarged mining industry, greater transportation, more/new refinement facilities and infrastructure that does not exist, and there are currently no plans to build them. This will cost at least hundreds of billions if not trillions of dollars. On average it takes over 16 years to move a mining operation from discovery to production. If we had a plan, 2036 would be the start point for putting a battery in the 1 billion vehicles in the world (290 million in the U.S.)
- Electric vehicles (EV) currently account for about 30 percent of U.S. carbon emissions. One electric car battery weighs about 1,000 pounds with an average life of 7-10 years. To produce one battery requires processing about 250 tons of raw materials such as cadmium, cobalt, lead, lithium and nickel. To put a battery in every vehicle in the world — the Green Movement goal — would take 250 billion tons of Earth materials every 7-10 years.
- Vehicles in the U.S. travel about 3 trillion miles per year, 10,344 miles per vehicle. The average EV can travel 200-300 miles per charge requiring about 40 recharges per year. Forty charges per year for 290 million U.S. vehicles equals 11.6 billion charging actions and probably 30-40 billion for the world. This represents an entirely new requirement for electricity. Where will it come from? The sun and the wind, says the Green Movement.
The American Wind Energy Association says it takes about 230 tons of steel, more than a thousand tons of concrete and 45 tons of nonrecyclable plastic blades to make a single wind turbine; all with a life-cycle of around 20 years.
To produce half the world’s electricity from wind, we will need about 3 million more turbines. Three million turbines at 230 tons of steel each equals about 690 million tons of steel from about 1 billion tons of iron ore. Then, in about 20 years another billion tons of iron ore. At what point do we exhaust the Earth’s supply of mineable iron ore?
As for solar, solar panels require rare-Earth materials which are not currently mined in the U.S. Demand for these elements is expected to rise 250-1000 percent by 2050. Additionally, solar requires even more cement and steel than wind turbines to produce the same amount of electricity.
Also consider that China controls the majority of existing sources of copper (45 percent,) nickel (40 percent,) cobalt (60 percent,) lithium (55 percent) and rare earth metals (80 percent.) Today, the U.S. is not even a player. We are currently 100 percent dependent on imports for 17 key minerals. For another 29, over half of our needs are imported.
Five final thoughts, a wake-up call:
- Supply and demand: Every day the requirement for electricity goes up and the supply of minerals goes down. Last year, about 400,000 natural gas workers produced about 35 percent of U.S. electric power. The same size labor force, 400,000, accounted for solar’s miniscule 0.9 percent share. At some point the cost of electricity will approach prohibitive numbers. Will the cost of an EV battery be out of reach for most of the world’s population?
- Mining, transporting and refining billions of tons of earth materials will create a new and massive carbon footprint which could conceivably be greater than that saved by electric vehicles.
- The Green Movement is based on a false premise; that is, wind and solar are “renewable.” Technically yes, but in order to harness wind and sun it will be necessary to process billions of tons of minerals, not an ounce of which is “renewable.”
- The new demand for minerals will require huge quantities of water and about half the known lithium and copper sources are in water-shortage areas.
- Finally, the vast majority of the 195 countries cannot afford any of the Green Movement requirements. Who pays?
Marvin L. Covault, Lt. Gen. US Army, retired, is the author of “Vision to Execution,” a book for leaders.
(1) comment
So your recommendation is to move the entire earth's population to where? Innovation and investment will solve the problems you've identified but we better start now.
John Misiaszek
