Now that gas is above $4 per gallon, I am sure many of you are thinking about purchasing an electric vehicle. That is a natural thought given the price of gas and other political pressures levied upon us of late to adopt so-called Renewable Energy.
The pressures go by many names — Green, Sustainable and Alternative energy, all of which are meant to manipulate our feelings and gain our support of this new savior.
It is nothing new. For eons mankind has touted “the new” as the solution to our woes. Not that I am against new applied science discoveries. However, let us at least be honest about the facts, since that usually makes for better decision-making. The cornerstone of renewables is storage and the only way to store energy is through batteries; and these batteries must be built, charged and disposed of. Let us delve into some of those facts.
Nature gave us the near-perfect battery in hydrocarbons. Their potential energy is stored for eons until we consume them. The problem though is once consumed we need to find more. Renewables are kinetic, or always producing energy. However, to store it for use when the wind doesn’t blow or the sun isn’t shining we created the battery. The current most effective battery is the lithium-ion. Alas, lithium must be mined in open pits, much like coal, so think “giant scar on the land.”
The Bureau of Land Management recently awarded Lithium Americas a permit to open-pit mine lithium in the McDermitt Caldera along the Oregon-Nevada border. The open-pit mine will encompass approximately nine square miles and operate for 41 years. The mine encompasses the sacred Tribal lands of numerous indigenous peoples. All the infrastructure and activity at the mine will consume great amounts of energy. None of that slowed the permitting process.
Batteries are not perpetual. A recent article in The Wall Street Journal entitled “Why EV Battery ‘Breakthroughs’ Rarely Break Through” enumerates the issues with battery life and the progress science makes toward extending it. Basically, battery breakthroughs amount to an 8 percent increase in battery life. The last great breakthrough was when lithium-ion was commercialized back in 1991 — 31 years ago. The chemical process of the lithium-ion battery is described as scrambling and then unscrambling an egg every time you charge and discharge one. It is why their life varies wildly and ends sooner than we would like. That end requires more mining and more environmental impact.
What is the magnitude, you ask? Let us consider the darling of electric vehicles, Tesla. If you drive one, the smallest battery pack is the equivalent of over 1,600 iPhone batteries. If you are looking for that Ford F-150 EV, it jumps to about 7,000. Add the billions of smartphones and the growing number of EVs and many new open-pit lithium mines on indigenous lands are on the horizon.
The larger environmental impact from batteries is their end-of-life disposal. Companies like Tesla only guarantee their batteries for eight years or 120,000 miles. (The magazine Car and Driver is tracking a Tesla’s battery performance with some interesting results, I commend it to your attention.) This is a high turnover rate of batteries heading to a recycling plant and/or landfill.
And while battery manufacturers state that you can recycle up to 50 percent of a lithium-ion battery, the reality is only about 5 percent is commercially feasible. This is due to the extreme difficulty of recycling all the heavy metals and other toxic materials in the battery.
The current recycling method is pyrometallurgical techniques, or burning the metals. In addition to losing most of the material in this manner, it takes a significant amount of heat (energy) to accomplish this. Also, the metals required in these batteries are cobalt, nickel, lithium and manganese, which end up in landfills.
I wouldn’t worry too much, though, because battery proponents tout lithium as “the least toxic metal” utilized in batteries. Interestingly, the electrolyte solution in the batteries gives off carbon dioxide as it degrades over time. That is a greenhouse gas.
Anyone touting renewables as the net-zero, single-source solution to our energy requirements is either lying to you or is completely ignorant to the upstream and downstream impacts to their use. In essence, moving solely to green energies simply moves and/or delays the environmental impact to other locales or far in advance of election cycles.
If green energy proponents were truly genuine, they would lead by example, ditch the batteries and consume energy only when the wind is blowing and the sun is shining. That would be a solution much closer to net-zero. Then we can observe them over a decade (to gather good data) and then assess if that is a solution the rest of society should take on.
I suspect there would be few volunteers.
Nick Lasala lives in Cameron.
