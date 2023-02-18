Disclaimer: To the extent that you will find any intelligence in this column, it’s all mine. None is artificial and no technology, save for a 3-year-old Macbook, was used to write this column.
I’m not much of a futurist. I have enough trouble handling the present and reckoning with the past. The future just seems like one more thing to worry about.
Maybe it’s because I’ve been cooped up at home for more than a month with little to do other than read, but I seemingly can’t go a day without seeing some new development in the sprint to deliver artificial intelligence to reality.
AI has been around for a while. It’s used in a number of everyday processes, from the chatbots who cheerfully try to answer our questions to running back-office financial processing operations. That’s all well and good, except for when the chatbot can’t tell you when your cable is going to come back.
Now, the cognoscenti breathlessly tell us, the world has been turned upside down by the unveiling — unleashing? — of ChatGPT, a super smartypants form of AI developed by a company that has only a slightly less funny name than Google: OpenAI.
ChatGPT — the GPT stands for the rolls-off-your-tongue phrase “Generative Pre-trained Transformer” — is said to be the biggest thing in tech since social media. Perhaps my son may have been on to something all this time when he grew up playing with Transformer toys and watching the movies?
Alas, this is no Optimus Prime. ChatGPT, having essentially been fed a steady diet of the entire world’s information, is designed to answer or perform whatever query or task you put to it in an almost human-like, easy-to-understand response. I say almost because Chat is usually far more polite, compliant and eager to please than any human on the other end of the internet. Maybe that’s how we’ll discern fakery in the future?
I wanted to ask Chat what it thought of all the attention it’s been receiving lately, but it gave me a busy signal.
Actually, what it gave me was this: “Ah, dear user of ChatGPT, thou art not alone in thy desire to engage with our esteemed AI chatbot. Many have flocked to our website in this hour, and we do our utmost to accommodate each and every one. Yet, alas, our resources are not without limit and we must ask for thy patience and forbearance. In time, we shall be able to provide thee with access to ChatGPT. Until then, we beg thee to return at a future juncture, when we may better serve thy needs. Until then, we bid thee adieu and good fortune.”
Clearly, Chat has a Shakespearean fetish. Perhaps when I get my chance, I’ll ask it to explain the plot of Hamlet; I can never follow along.
Lest ye think that I jest for mere whimsy (me pretending to be Chat), I fear most adverse consequences, not the least being the utter rush of Big Tech to “answer” ChatGPT with its own versions and applications. In recent days, Google has told us it will roll out its own AI “personality” called Bard — what is it with these geeks and Shakespeare? And Microsoft is putting the “Ba Da” in its Bing search engine by incorporating ChatGPT, hoping you’ll move away from Google for all those times you want to know what time the local Walgreens closes.
I read the other day that for every 1 percent of search market share Microsoft takes, it nets $2 billion in annual ad dollars. Once they figure out how to monetize AI — and it won’t take long — you understand the stakes.
Indeed, those breathless cognoscenti say, AI will upend far more than how we search for information. Think legal documents, shopping, ordering in a restaurant and any normal office function for which a human now occupies.
Even journalism is set to be upset. Buzzfeed, purveyor of totally useless quizzes — “Tell Us What You’d Most Like To Do In A Day And We’ll Reveal Your Disney Princess Personality Twin” — says it will use ChatGPT to “create content” for its audience.
Company co-founder and chief executive Jonah Peretti wrote in a memo to staff that the company will take AI and “move from an R&D stage to part of our core business.”
“To be clear, we see the breakthroughs in AI opening up a new era of creativity that will allow humans to harness creativity in new ways with endless opportunities and applications for good,” Peretti said. “In publishing, AI can benefit both content creators and audiences, inspiring new ideas and inviting audience members to co-create personalized content.”
Uh huh. Sure.
The use of artificial intelligence is not without precedent in journalism (insert your joke here). The Associated Press has used it for years to write regular — i.e. ,“boring” — features such as quarterly business earnings and some sports results. (This just in: The Houston Astros have traded LeBron James to the Philadelphia Flyers for a quarterly p/e ratio of 3.)
And while I’d love to stay funny and fake on this, I got a very real jolt last week when I read that journalism researchers used Chat GPT to successfully create a news website that does not exist — the Suncoast Sentinel — with news items and fake staffers, complete with randomly generated headshots of the staff.
“‘Shining a light on St. Petersburg’ was ChatGPT’s first crack at a slogan for the Suncoast Sentinel,” wrote Alex Mahadevan, director of MediaWise at the Poynter Institute in St. Petersburg, Florida. “It spit out ‘Uncovering the stories that matter in St. Petersburg’ when I asked for something a little more exciting.
“It wrote me editorial and corrections policies, a couple of letters to the editor, and totally fabricated articles about a new local art gallery and BusinessBoost, a fake app developed by fake St. Petersburg entrepreneurs.”
It’s all esoteric until it’s existential. Imagine a reporter feeding a Pinehurst Village Council video, recorded and archived online, into ChatGPT and then asking it to write a 750-word story about the Traffic Circle discussion — and pull a still image representative of the meeting for a picture. In just minutes, you have your story and picture ready to edit.
While reprehensible at the lack of humanity in that whole scenario, it’s also the best-case scenario. Imagine a Moore County news site akin to Mahadevan’s “Suncoast Sentinel,” where everything, including the staff, is made up. What can you trust?
ChatGPT, Bard, AI — whatever you call it and whatever form it takes, we are at a Promethean moment.
Prometheus, you may recall, defied the Greek gods by stealing fire from them and giving it to humanity in the form of technology, knowledge and civilization.
Prometheus thought himself a champion. The gods, knowing better, punished him by chaining him to a rock. An eagle, representative of Zeus, was sent to eat out Prometheus’ liver, which would grow back overnight. The next day would repeat, and so on.
Greek tragedy is timeless. Shakespeare’s stories are replete with the same themes. Geek tragedy appears poised for more of the same.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
