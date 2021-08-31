In a recent column in The Pilot, local attorney Jeffrey Heintz attacked the effort on the part of the state legislature to take away local control of various land use issues. It used to be a bedrock principle of conservatism that the most appropriate level for governmental action was the level closest to the people.
I always viewed that principle as essentially one of looking to allocate governmental powers to the most logical level of government. Every issue, like zoning, did not require a national solution. Likewise, while everything did not need a national response, there were issues or services that were more sensibly addressed at the national level, such as defense.
During my career, the proper roles of each level of government had practical implications. Once my city received an application for a rate increase from the natural gas company. I was just dumbfounded that we were expected to be able to understand, much less adjudicate, a complex utility rate tariff rather than the state.
And now I see two local issues that raise these same types of concerns about the appropriate level of government to address them.
The first of these is the effort on the part of Moore County’s municipalities to receive “their fair share” of occupancy tax revenues. They want to receive a recurring amount of money from the tax — to use as they see fit — to impact tourism — as they choose to define it. The Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is willing to allocate some of those tax revenues for projects that impact tourism, but under its oversight and approval.
The state legislation is very clear establishing a “tourism development authority” made up of board members most of whose careers are in the field of tourism. They, in turn, hire staff with experience in tourism promotion.
Contrast this with municipalities. During my three decades in city management, I never once hired anyone with any expertise in tourism. Nor did I ever hire anyone who had a background in marketing, much less having experience in tourism promotion specifically.
I do not recall ever having a municipal staff member come to me and propose establishing any service for tourists. Nor would you likely expect your police chief, public works director, utilities director, fire chief or planning director to be focused on tourism. I would think that you would expect them to be focusing on meeting the needs of residents of their respective towns.
This is not to say that a town might not have a project idea that could have a beneficial impact on tourism. But the level of government that should logically be making that decision on what projects to fund is the CVB, not individual towns and villages.
There is a second local issue raising this same point. The local group seeking to acquire the old Southern Pines Primary School site had focused its attention on the Board of Education. In essence, they were asking the school system to subsidize their efforts to redevelop that site by selling them the property below the price other bidders may be willing to pay.
With the school board’s decision to only sell the part of the site with a clouded title to the group, I have heard many comments castigating the school board as not being supportive of the neighborhood efforts at redevelopment.
Here too, I think we need to think about what the appropriate level of government is to be engaged in a community development effort like this. School systems are not in the business of financing redevelopment efforts. The school board should be trying to maximize the resources available for the education of children.
There are, however, governments that are regularly engaged in community development efforts, namely municipalities. The focus of funding this redevelopment effort should have been on the town of Southern Pines all along. Belatedly there has been an effort to seek financial support from the town. It is unfortunate that the town was not the focus from the start instead of asking the school system to deviate from its fundamental mission.
I think both of these local issues illustrate the need to return to the traditional approach that focused on a rational allocation of responsibilities among the different levels of government. Unfortunately, instead of having these types of policy discussions, our public sphere is and probably will continue to be filled up with cultural war battles that have little to do with rational analysis designed to produce efficient and effective outcomes.
Kyle Sonnenberg, a Southern Pines resident, served as town manager from 1988 to 2004 and is retired after a three-decade career in city management in three states.
(1) comment
I take issue with your conclusions both with respect to the CVB and their control of room tax revenues and what should happen to the old S.P. school. Both of these problems relate to economic development and Moore County does not take economic development seriously. The County "funds" a group - "Partners in Progress" to the tune of $105,000 annually and leaves any "economic development" to PIP. What has been the result? The result is this County has wasted $105,000 annually. Moore County needs to establish an Economic Development Department, fund it and place tourism under it's control. In Moore County, tourism is basically all we have with respect to the subject of economic development isn't it? Further, the efforts of the S.P. Land Trust would also fit neatly under the supervision of an Economic Development effort, because that is exactly what that project is.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.