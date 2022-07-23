I’m a liberty-minded conservative, not an anarchist. I think government is inevitable and necessary but its legitimate scope and practical competencies are rather limited. The many public-policy failures during the COVID-19 pandemic illustrate the point well.

For the most part, these failures were about competency, not legitimacy. As I argued when the COVID crisis began, combating communicable disease has always been a proper exercise of the police power enjoyed by states and localities. And reacting to truly national emergencies is one of the few powers properly enjoyed by the federal government.

Sally Larson

Mr Hood, I can't get my head around this statement.

"As I argued when the COVID crisis began, combating communicable disease has always been a proper exercise of the police power enjoyed by states and localities. "

Are you suggesting it was the police who should be monitoring the spread of covid and stopping infected people from interacting with others??

Were you not horrified when China's police forced people to stay in their apartments and set up walls so people couldn't get out? They would also forcibly drag people away kicking and screaming from where they were because they tested positive.

Americans were having a hard enough time wearing masks with so many refusing to do it. Are you suggesting the police should be making people wear masks? It sounds like you want a police state. The large group of people who refused to wear masks were all about their freedoms, not about restrictions.

Conrad Meyer

Sally, this may help you. From Mirriam Webster:

What are police powers simple definition?

Definition of police power

: the inherent power of a government to exercise reasonable control over persons and property within its jurisdiction in the interest of the general security, health, safety, morals, and welfare except where legally prohibited.

