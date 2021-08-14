After the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 and the inauguration two weeks later, I penned an article that suggested ways political entities needed to change to preserve our democracy and basic ways of governing in this country. Included were suggestions to individuals, business and labor, and both the Democratic and Republican parties.
I advised Democrats to move to the political center and concentrate on addressing the needs of society at large, spending what was necessary to pull us out of the pandemic and the economic damage it caused, and to be mindful of our national debt so as not to overly burden future generations financially.
As for the Republican Party, it was suggested the first thing needing to be done was to choose between the traditional Republican values followed by the likes of Ronald Reagan and past Republican Congresses, and those of Donald Trump and his followers.
It is clear now, seven months later, that the GOP’s choice has been made.
Regretfully, this is still the party of Donald Trump. It is still the party that looks to him for its leadership and whose elected officials appear to be scared to step out of Trump’s shadow and advocate policies Trump may disagree with for fear that he will endorse a candidate further to their political right. He is the clear leader of the base of the Republican Party that no Republican incumbent wants to get on the wrong side of.
Based on this, it appears the Republican Party has lost its way.
In the past seven months, we have seen extensive efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election that are clearly without any foundation and that continue even today. There has yet to be any evidence presented to any court of law at any level in any state that indicates election fraud was committed to any degree that would alter the outcome of the 2020 election. The Big Lie, perpetuated by Trump and his cult-like followers, has led to many states trying, and often succeeding, to pass hundreds of bills that would only make it more difficult to vote. It is no coincidence that the states in which these efforts are occurring have one thing in common, which is a Republican-controlled legislature and/or governor.
The GOP has always been an advocate of small government. Yet, today, we see a coalition of GOP governors and states that are preventing local governments from mandating any type of mask mandates to halt the spread of COVID-19 — regardless of the rate of infections — even if the local citizenry wants those mandates. These governors are even threatening to withhold state funding to locales that implement such restrictions.
This is particularly true in Florida, Arkansas and Texas. Florida now has more people hospitalized due to COVID than at any point since the pandemic started, and Texas has put a call out for out-of-state medical workers to help the state deal with the upsurge, yet both Republican governors are opposed to mask mandates.
The GOP has always been the pro-life party, believing life begins at conception. That’s fine, but it should also recognize life extends beyond that moment and that to be truly pro-life, you must work for the betterment of that life after that moment as well. However, the policies advocated by the GOP and the Republican-controlled states is resulting in even more people dying from COVID.
The GOP has proven to be the Obstructionist Party, opposing nearly all efforts to move the country forward. Keep in mind, the major COVID relief legislation — crucial in addressing the health and economic concerns caused by the virus — was opposed by every single Republican in Congress. Of course, that did not stop Republican members of Congress from going back to their states and districts and touting all the benefits to communities and local citizens resulting from the law. It is their job to address the concerns of the nation, not just to oppose Democratic proposals.
While there has been a significant bi-partisan effort with legislation to address the hard infrastructure needs of the nation, there are still Republican members of Congress who do not want this bill to become law, in large part because of the $1.2 trillion price tag. That is a lot of money, no doubt. But, given that our deteriorating roads, bridges, water lines and other infrastructure needs have gone unaddressed for decades, there is a huge need to pass this legislation. Not since the early 1980s has Congress put forth a significant effort to address these needs, and certainly not for the past four years.
It is long past the time that both political parties start working together to address the needs of the nation and its people. There is no room for obstructionists. Just saying “no” is not governing.
No one party has all the answers, and it is incumbent upon all our elected leaders of both political parties to come to the table with practical solutions, to work together to the degree possible, to compromise whenever possible, and develop sound public policy. The GOP is failing to do this.
Jim Hart, of Pinehurst, spent 38 years in Washington, D.C., as a lobbyist and chief of staff to four U.S. congressmen.
