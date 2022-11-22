At 4:22 a.m. on Nov. 8, I went outside to watch Earth’s shadow begin to swallow up the moon. The weather was perfect: cloudless and cool.
That I knew the exact timeline speaks to scientific advances underway before construction of the Great Pyramids. A manned moon landing further demystified the enormity of space. The new James Webb Space Telescope has revealed images beyond comprehension.
With this in mind, the human race, which evolved through the serendipity of nature, knowingly destroying its habitat seems counter-productive. Doesn’t the sight of the great Mississippi shrinking to a stream terrify you? Forests on fire? Hurricanes intensifying? The same Americans who rush to get vaccines scoff at employing methods to prevent their great-grandchildren from burning up on the way to the supermarket.
We’re so busy deflecting asteroids that we can’t see the ice cap melting, sea levels rising, November temps in the 80s. Yet climate change has become a negative moniker that right-wingers slap on everybody else.
Other thoughts crossed my mind as I stood in the predawn darkness, watching our moon turn gray, then reddish. Is it a coincidence or something cosmic that this eclipse falls on Election Day?
The so-called campaigns leading up to The Big Vote made me cringe. I learned that lying is not only rampant but not criminal except under oath and a few other circumstances. Distortion is the name of the game. Go for the jugular. Knowledge of the law is not the de facto requirement for becoming a lawmaker. That violence has stained “the American fabric” and politics erupts into hate crimes — nothing new, really, considering what transpired in the Roman Empire where atrocities against civilians wrote the book on Putin’s bedside table. Where, given the upsurge of anti-Semitism, “never again,” epitaph to the Holocaust, was reversed.
Honestly, some of the TV ads (and their rebuttals) for N.C. candidates were downright disturbing if not lurid, all the more so because voters lapped them up — a bloodthirsty base that cheers for the villain. These voters, more so than the villains they elect, frighten me the most.
The recent election, unfortunately, was only the beginning. The next two years will be a constant harangue, along with more shootings, more scandals, hundreds of millions spent promoting misguided or lost causes. Look no further than pundits’ opinions, respected names like Durham native and presidential adviser (both parties) David Gergen, historian Jon Meacham, Pulitzer journalist Maggie Haberman. They appear concerned, even horrified — not over any one issue or candidate, but over democracy, which they deem threatened.
I’m not sure the average American voter can define democracy, never having lived otherwise.
What to do? I’m not sure. Besides, in the presence of the Jon Meachams, the Mother Teresas, who listens to Chicken Little disguised as a little old granny screeching “Doomsday!”?
And now the other N-word has breached the dialogue. The Russian Navy submarine fleet recently took delivery of a nuclear torpedo bigger than a school bus, capable of lurking offshore — our offshore. Its nickname, no surprise: Doomsday.
Who knows? Putin may beat global warming to Earth’s destruction.
Whether you believe in Adam and Eve or Darwin, a seven-day creation or the Big Bang Theory, this question remains self-evident: In the entire universe comprising galaxies without end, if Planet Earth alone supports human, plant and animal life, shouldn’t we bend over backward in perpetuation?
By dawn the eclipse was over. I read that the next total lunar eclipse happens March 14, 2025. All things considered, I wonder if we’ll be here to see it.
