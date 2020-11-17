Of all the changes we can expect when the new presidential administration takes over in January, I liked the one recently explored by CNN commentator Jeanne Moos.
“Joe Biden is bringing another kind of licking back to the White House,” she said.
Her pun was a reference to dogs: a couple of German shepherds, Champ and Major — one of whom was shown slurping all over Biden’s face.
Their expected arrival at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue can only be described as one kind of return to normalcy — since the current occupant, Donald Trump, is said to have been the first president in at least a century with no dog or dogs in his household.
His first wife, Ivana, summed it up this way: “Donald is not a dog fan.”
Ivana is quoted as saying in her memoir, “Raising Trump,” that her husband displayed constant hostility toward her poodle, Chappy, who would “bark at him territorially” when he came near.
“How can you not love a dog that acts like he’s won the lottery for life just because he sees you walk through the door?” she wondered. Good question.
But back to Jeanne Moos and the Bidens’ two celebrity German shepherds — or “police dogs,” as we called them when I was a kid.
“Major and Champ already have their own Twitter accounts, where they’re receiving good wishes from other dogs,” Moos said. “… Champ was a gift to his wife when Biden won the vice-presidency. Major was fostered and adopted by the Bidens in 2018 — the first dog adopted from a shelter to occupy the White House.”
I can identify with that, since we have taken in maybe four shelter dogs in the past quarter-century. They always make the best and most loving pets. We’re still mourning the recent passing of one of them, a black Lab named May, who fell ill and had to be put down. Our other Lab, Georgia, has been in mourning ever since.
But on a more cheerful note:
Among other entertaining shots, the CNN report included brief footage of dogs on the White House grounds during the Obama years. The hefty Portuguese Water Dog named Bo was shown throwing Barack off balance with a strong tug on a leash — prompting Moos to comment, “It’s unclear who was walking who at the White House.”
But the most amusing segment involved a gag set up by late-night ABC host Jimmy Kimmel.
He was taken by news footage from a press conference in Dubuque, Iowa, which showed Trump yelling angrily at a reporter: “Sit down. You weren’t called. Sit down! SIT DOWN!” So Kimmel stationed four dogs in front of a TV set. And as soon as a video of the presidential scene began playing loudly, three of the canines promptly and obediently sat.
“President Trump may not have been a dog fanatic,” Moos observed, “but he gets their attention.”
That disobedient fourth dog had better look out. Wonder what his party affiliation is.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
