I’m an anachronism, a relic of times gone by. Newspapers are delivered to our Southern Pines home, two weeklies and a biweekly (including The Pilot). I read them all.
Where we used to live, in addition to three weekly papers, we got a daily paper too. That daily paper included what I miss in The Pilot and what I consider to be the most important part of newspapers: the funny pages, or comics.
The funny pages are my favorite part of the newspaper, the place I went to first when I read the daily. Even the word “funnies” is a fun word. And the funnies are funnier in color. Color comics are more like real life, which has a lot of humor in it if you have a funny bone and are not afflicted with Funnies Deficit Disorder or FuD-D or “fuddy,” as in being an old “fuddy duddy.”
A “Ziggy” panel drawn by Tom Wilson that I clipped and saved is a testament to our times. In it, Ziggy is told by his pet parrot, as a couple of birds are laughing outside the window, “You wouldn’t get it,” the parrot says. “It’s a bird thing.”
HAHAHAHAHA! That’s a good one! A bird thing. That comic works so well because these days, it seems, we don’t get the joke regardless of whose “thing” it is, bird or otherwise. There’s comedy most everywhere we look, but too many of us are so blinded by offense that we can’t seem to see it or find it.
Come on, people. Can’t we lighten up? Why do we have to be so offended and indignant at every little thing? We take offense at what someone says or what someone does. We’re insulted at this and that. Here and there. Everywhere. I’m not sure why this is — social media plays a part, I surmise — but we’re losing the ability to even see the funny side of life, let alone laugh at it.
And laugh at ourselves? Oh, no. We can’t do that. Why, that shows weakness. Self-deprecation — some of the best humor — is old fashioned.
“Ladies and gentlemen, this is your captain speaking. Please follow your flight attendants’ directions to assume the position. We’re going to crash soon. Our humor reservoir is indicating a low light.”
In addition to social media, our fuddy-duddiness may be partly due to our bombardment with constant TV and internet news. The old adage “bad news sells” isn’t really old. Conflict gets far more coverage than positive news, always has … always will. Maybe that’s why everything and everyone is so solemn and grim-faced.
Certainly, there’s sadness, unfairness, sickness, poverty and war, and we should care about these serious matters. But laughter really is the best medicine. Why does everyone have to be so severe, so forbidding, so staid?
I’m not suggesting that we should joke about everything. There are some lines so tragic, so horrible, that we should be thoughtful about crossing, humor-wise. But if laughter is really the best medicine, maybe those lines should be crossed.
In a March 2013 Huffington Post blog, Rabbi Jason Miller wrote, “Comedians crack jokes about 9/11, worldwide natural disasters, the Chernobyl incident, plane crashes, Space Shuttle tragedies and horrific mass murders. A common refrain following such off-color jokes is ‘Too soon?’ But when really is it ‘too soon’ to tell a joke about a catastrophe on par with the Holocaust?”
Rabbi Miller, among others, was critical of late comedienne Joan Rivers’ Holocaust joke on the red carpet before the Oscars. “Rivers, who is Jewish,” Miller wrote in his blog, “and whose late husband lost most of his family in the Holocaust, deadpanned about German supermodel Heidi Klum’s dress at the Oscars, ‘The last time a German looked this hot was when they were pushing Jews into ovens.’”
Maybe Miller is right and the Holocaust is off limits to humor for most people and should be. But someday, perhaps, even the Holocaust can be a legitimate target of comedy like genocidal leader Genghis Khan is today. Khan is estimated to have murdered up to 40 million people, twice as many as the Nazis, yet we can all laugh at the joke, “Khan’s mother says to him, ‘Genghis, stop being so negative. You’re Genghis Kahn, not Genghis Kahnt’.”
When we’re on our deathbeds, will we revel in the fact that we spent much of our lives scowling, humorless, angry and offended, prune-faced with knots in our gut like we just ate a bad oyster? I doubt it. I think we’ll regret our lack of humor and wish we had those laughs back that we missed but could have enjoyed when we had the chance.
Perhaps we should consider thinking more like cartoonist Bob Mankoff when he said, “Humor is the antidote to over-thinking. Humor contains contradictions; it does not resolve them but revels in them. It says that the right way to exist among the contradictions, paradoxes and absurdities of life is to cope with them through laughter.”
Unlike relics such as me, the younger generations mostly get their news not from real paper papers, but online through social media or scanning the news from online versions of the “paper.” And they don’t read the funny pages. How could they? Try to find the comics in the online edition of any paper. Even if they exist online, scanning the front page won’t find them.
We need the funny pages back. Maybe we’ll all be less offended. And doing so might be one solution to our Funnies Deficit Disorder and the humor-low light flashing on our collective instrument panels. We’re all going to crash and die anyway. Why die humorless?
Q: What do you give a sick bird? A: Tweetment.
Oh. I apologize. I hope I didn’t offend someone with a lisp. But maybe they won’t get the joke. It’s a bird thing.
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.