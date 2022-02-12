Until the pandemic turned the work-life time ratio on its head, we spent a lot of our time with our work families.
Indeed, our work families sometimes got the better end of the deal. They tend to see us at the height of our day: when we’re fresh in the morning, our wit and wisdom fueled by the communal coffee pot; when we’re in get-’er-done mode; when we’re at our most collaborative selves.
Then, we go home. Our real family gets the privilege of seeing us tired, grouchy, whining and weary. And when we’re at home, we’re usually only half there, sitting on the sofa with the TV on — and the laptop propped open so we can return work emails and texts.
Doesn’t really seem fair for the people to whom we profess our love, share our paychecks and commingle our laundry. And so, on days like Valentine’s Day, we try to make up a lot of ground by showering them with balloons, fancy dinners, cards, gifts and the like.
Our work families? Maybe they get an occasional box of doughnuts, or the leftover Halloween candy you didn’t give away?
The Pilot has always felt like more than just a “work family” over the years, and that’s been by design. Work environment has always been an important component to what we do here. When you come to the office here on West Pennsylvania Avenue, you’re likely to run across Scout the husky or Jade the German shepherd, neither of whom are bothered enough by your presence to wake from their snooze.
We play music, we laugh, we share treats and goodies, we decorate each other’s desks or offices for holidays and birthdays. We enjoy each other’s company in this company, and that’s not a small benefit.
But for all that, we’ve never been real big on formal recognition. Once or twice a year, when the state press association awards are announced, we gather to celebrate each other’s achievements. But those little everyday successes — selling an ad to a hard-to-obtain client or nailing a big story or designing a stellar page — don’t always collect the accolades they should.
So it was somewhat of a surprise recently when, by the break-room door where most of us enter and leave the building, someone began sticking anonymous Post-it Notes of praise.
In blue: “Great February magazines!”
In yellow: “Kathy, Karen, Mechelle: The new section looks great! Congrats!”
In red: “Sam and Evey, welcome!!”
In yellow: “Frank, Pilot Radio sounds amazing.”
In blue: “Thank you, Darlene, for being the ‘curator’ of our historic workplace.”
And, in green: “This wall makes me happy.”
The notes just began appearing a couple of weeks ago. No one has owned up to starting it, but everyone, it appears, is taking to it. Post-It pads and Sharpie markers sit on the half wall beside the door, inviting others to leave recognition of good deeds.
I have yet to catch anybody in the act, yet the notes keep multiplying. The orange wall is beginning to resemble more of a mosaic, or maybe a Wordle puzzle?
It’s the small gestures that sometimes have the most outsized results, and the wall of anonymous happiness and motivation is certainly one of those easy things to do.
I suppose I could drill deeper and discover the originator, but it’s almost like tugging on Santa’s beard. If something makes others happy and feel appreciated, does it matter how it happens? It may not be as tasty as a box of Granny’s Donuts, but when it’s the first thing you see in the morning and last thing you see at night, it makes the day and the evening just a bit sweeter.
It does a heart good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.