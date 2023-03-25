In that locker room, we turned around and there’s a 6-foot, 4-inch biological man dropping his pants and watching us undress, and we were exposed to male genitalia.”
Female swimmer Riley Gaines was describing her experience with Lia Thomas, against whom she had competed in the 2022 NCAA swimming championships.
“People are told if they feel uncomfortable seeing male genitalia in the locker room, they should seek counseling resources,” she says. “They are told they will be called a bigot and hateful and transphobic (for objecting), but it doesn’t make you any of those things to acknowledge that there are two sexes.”
Gaines, a swimmer at the University of Kentucky, has a web page on IWF.org — Independent Women’s Forum — about trans females on traditional all-girls sport teams. Gaines seeks to preserve single-sex sports.
Lia, known as Will Thomas, swam three years for the University of Pennsylvania’s men’s team before transitioning. Thomas has since set a number of records competing against biologically female swimmers.
“Trans women are not a threat to women’s sports,” Thomas has said. “It’s imperative to remember that transgender women are women.”
Not everyone agrees with Thomas, or that viewpoint. According to Pew Research, “58 percent of U.S. adults believe transgender athletes should compete on teams matching the sex they were assigned at birth.” NPR/Ipsos polls indicate the percentage is more like 63.
The subject is a politically divisive one. Politico.com says Democrats “aren’t eager to talk about transgender athletes. The GOP can’t get enough.”
According to the Gay Lesbian and Straight Education Network, or GLSEN, 19 states plus Washington, D.C. have laws “allowing transgender athletes to compete on athletic teams matching their gender identity.” Yet as of May 2022, 13 states had passed laws banning transgender students from participating in sports consistent with their gender identity. Nine states had similar legislation pending.
Presently, federal courts of appeal are addressing the matter. In Idaho, first to ban transgender athletes’ participation in female sports through college, the federal district and appeals courts have bounced the challenged issue back and forth on procedural questions, but haven’t decided its constitutionality.
Four heterosexual “cisgender” (gender identified at birth) female track athletes filed suit against Connecticut’s law. That law allows students to participate on sport teams congruent with their self-declared gender. The district court ruled that the plaintiffs weren’t qualified to sue because their claims that the law could deprive them of state titles and athletic scholarships were speculative, rather than actual. The appeals court agreed.
Sixteen women’s rights and gender justice groups like Planned Parenthood of Southern New England issued a statement supporting “the full inclusion of transgender people in athletics.” They said, “Transgender girls are girls and transgender women are women. They are not and should not be referred to as boys or men, biological or otherwise.”
Caitlyn Jenner doesn’t see it quite that way. Before transitioning from a male, Jenner was known as Bruce Jenner, an Olympic gold medal-winning track star and Olympic decathlon record holder.
“All of this woke world that we are living in right now is not working,” she said. “In the woke world, you have to say, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is great’ and on and on and on. No, it’s not. We need to protect women’s sports.”
Miguel Cardona, President Biden’s secretary of Education, has weighed in. “USEDGov has and will continue to stand with and protect all students from policies that prohibit them from affirming their gender identity.”
The controlling federal statute is known as “Title IX.” President Nixon signed it into law as part of the Education Amendments Act of 1972. In effect, that law addressed the reality that most federal money for school athletics went to “male” sport activities. Title IX of the law meant to redress that fact. It prohibits sex-based discrimination in educational institutions.
“Sex” at that time meant biological gender. This coming May, the Department of Education will promulgate a rule which essentially redefines “sex” by embracing students however they “gender-identify.”
The amended Title IX rule will not specifically mention sports activity. Rather, the administration has said it intends to issue a separate rule in the future addressing transgender and nonbinary student participation on certain sports teams.
The rule, however, will require that students be allowed to use bathrooms matching their gender identity. So, it isn’t a giant leap to extrapolate bathrooms to locker rooms.
Freelance writer Elizabeth Matthew has conjured a neat way to frame all this stuff. Matthew says, “If I self-identify as 70 but in reality, am 35, do I belong on a seniors’ sports team? Is sex merely a social construct and is age merely a number?”
The situation might be changing in Connecticut. Five new conservative justices have joined the court of appeals in that state, and the newly constituted court has decided to re-hear the challenged transgender sports case.
As to the Title IX revision, Politico.com suggests the Republican House majority might use the Congressional Review Act, which gives lawmakers 60 legislative days to overturn major rules once issued. CRA resolutions only require a majority vote, potentially forcing a difficult vote for Democrats.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
