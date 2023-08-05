Over the next 25 years, the market for electrical power in North Carolina will undergo dramatic change. If progressives get their way, government will use a combination of subsidies and mandates to vastly expand our dependence on solar and wind.

If cooler heads prevail, we will vastly expand our use of nuclear energy — which produces zero emissions of greenhouse gases and, unlike solar and wind, can effectively replace coal as a steady and dispatchable form of baseload generation to power our homes, businesses and critical infrastructure.

Peyton Cook

France does very well with their nuclear program. They have a Nuclear Reprocessing program to deal with worn out nuclear fuel.

Barbara Misiaszek

When will the U.S. begin to reprocess that spent nuclear fuel you advocate for. It has a half life of some 245,000 years? I've been asking this question since 1970.

John Misiaszek

Conrad Meyer

John, we have shared comments on this topic before - I enjoy the exchange.

The answer to your question is one that escapes us because the US government has (at least so far), decided to ignore it. We both know that other countries have decided to recycle/reprocess these materials to reduce the volume of spent materials. The technology exists to deal with spent waste.

I am a firm believer that small scale nuclear is the way to provide dependable energy for our energy future. More dependable than solar or wind or even hydro, but nuclear suffers with the greenwash cultists because of past incidents. I'd be willing to have a small-scale nuclear plant in my back yard over a bunch of windmills or acres full of solar arrays that are not dependable when I need them most. That will be enough to agitate all the green weenies...............

Closer to home, I have seen in my recent NC Cooperative magazine (I am not a Duke customer), that our energy comes from the following (Duke is likely different):

Nuclear 54%

Gas/Oil 19%

Purchases 10%

Renewables 8%

Coal 7%

Hydro 2%

To me, this looks like a pretty good mix of eco-friendly sources, given today's constraints.

I'll leave it at that for now, I won't go into my feelings about all the nitwits in Washington in the Dept of Energy and EPA that are weaponizing regulatory power to make all of us pay more for energy than we have to, especially when the impact will be immeasurable.

Barbara Misiaszek

Conrad,

We have, I too enjoy these exchanges. The reason there is no reprocessing of nuclear fuels is it's expensive, More expensive than new fuel. Until, and unless, we commit to this, I can't be in favor of nuclear.

John Misiaszek

Conrad Meyer

I understand and I won't try to change your mind, but it sometimes helps to look at the big picture.

As best as I can find, the US Department of Energy (which I am NOT a fan of as they have yet to provide us with a comprehensive energy plan after 46 years of existence), decided way back in 1977 that they would not support recycling/reprocessing spent nuclear waste. I did a little digging on this recently and found that there are no technical barriers to reprocessing, but it is a dirty/nasty/difficult process and one of the byproducts is plutonium. Further digging found that spent waste has about 1% Plutonium in it. It only takes about 20 pounds of Plutonium to make a weapon. Given that the US was wary of the stability of the middle east (remember the 444 day hostage crisis?), this may have been a smart move to keep the Plutonium in an inconvenient form and away from our enemies. That decision remains in place today.

I started thinking about how large of a "waste" problem we truly have. Sources suggest that the US creates about 2000 metric tons of spent nuclear fuel per year. That sounds like a lot, and it surely has to be stored properly if not recycled. So, I got out the pencil and paper and made an estimate. Granted, it is only an estimate. Assuming that the fuel rods are uranium at 19 grams/cc density, and that the rods can be stacked close together, and that 2000 metric tons of waste are generated in the US per year, I calculate a total waste stream of about 4.4 million pounds of waste. Again, this sounds like a lot, but remember that uranium is 1.67 times the density of lead. That 4.4 million pounds translates to about 3700 cubic feet per year of waste. To put that in perspective, a 20'x20'x10' two car garage is 4000 cubic feet. Given there may be other factors, it doesn't seem like an insurmountable task to securely store this quantity of waste.

I also looked at cost of recycling/reprocessing should the decision be made to do so. One old paper suggested that the cost would add about 0.4 to 0.6 cents per kilowatt hour of electricity generated. My electric rate is about 12 cents per kilowatt hour, so this would be a 5% increase in my energy bill. I'd gladly pay that for proper recycling if the government could get out of their own way. Even if the cost was double these days with Bidenomics, I'd still gladly pay.

Frankly, none of this is going to happen. Why? Because the current nitwits in Washington are enamored with wind and solar and regulating fossil fuels to death. They also want to add millions of EV's to the grid. And they have no plan.

