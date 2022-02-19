Once, it was the crossword puzzle that left us betwixt and between, looking for a five-letter word for mayhem. Whether on the bus to work, the breakroom at lunch or the evening sofa, we teased our brains with games that challenged our vocabularies and command of clues.

How many of us picked up half-finished crosswords in the doctor’s office and, shaking our heads at the lesser intellects of our predecessors, took up and finished the puzzles?

Then Facebook came along and turned us all into pretend farmers. Don’t feign ignorance; you know you wasted hours tending your crops and cows playing FarmVille, a game of mind-numbing repetition. From its 2009 debut on Facebook, FarmVille was the top game for more than two years.

At my last paper, the noontime conversation would go something like this:

“Hey, Ellen, we’re all going out for lunch. Coming?”

“No, I have to take care of my crops.” Those pixel potatoes weren’t going to harvest themselves, right?

Mobile phones opened frontiers into gaming for those of us who found the toggles, buttons and triggers of game controllers too confounding. But a vigorous game of Tetris or Clash of Clans on our phone? Doable.

But none of that compared to Candy Crush when it came along about 10 years ago. Jelly Beans, gum drops, chiclets, chocolate squares — the game’s icons were more addictive than the real things. It was all based on the simple goal of matching three or four in a row to win points, prizes and advance levels. As you moved up in levels, more obstacles followed until we screamed out for an orthopedist to fix the crooked joints of our thumbs from playing the game.

Its addictive properties were not unlike Tetris, one of the earliest mobile games of fascination. Tetris became so addictive, it actually caused a medical condition called the Tetris Effect, in which people saw the game in their sleep. The “Tetris effect” was often diagnosed for Candy Crush players.

The mass popularity of these games was due largely to the ease with which they could be played. Other games were popular but often took great dexterity or gaming strategy to play. With FarmVille, Candy Crush and their kin, it wasn’t until higher levels at which they became near impossible to succeed, and by then you’d either lost interest or moved on.

Mobile gaming has grown more sophisticated, but it seems like the new king these days — Wordle — is going in the other direction.

Some dude, working from home and bored during the pandemic, created this word-guessing game for his puzzle-loving wife. Then he shared the web site with others. In November, a few hundred people were playing. It’s now about 500,000 — and growing faster than any crop you could grow in FarmVille.

I know something is up with a game when The New York Times buys it for a seven-figure sum. I really know something is up with it when I get a daily 7 a.m. text from family sharing their progress and solution of the daily puzzle.

Haven’t played yet? It’s simple — yet hard — at the same time. Guess a five-letter word. You’ve got six tries, based on clues if you have the right letters in the right places. That’s it. There’s no upsell, no advertising — and no answer if you don’t get it right. And no archived puzzles to practice or extras to work ahead on.

With this 30-square puzzle, we’ve come full circle; we’re right back to taxing our brains with a game that challenges our command of vocabulary.

Where it goes from here? Like Wordle, I haven’t a clue.

