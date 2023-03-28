Hey, everyone, let’s play “informal poll”! It’ll be fun. Promise. Okay, here goes. Raise your hand if you like to attend funerals.
No hands? OK, so the results of my informal but exhaustive poll are finally in. No one likes to attend funerals.
That being the case, then, why do we attend them? Well, mostly because it’s the right thing to do.
I was blessed with good parents who taught me many things, the vast majority of them “right things to do.” One of those things was that funerals were important milestones in life. If I knew the person who died and it was possible, Mom and Dad taught me, I should attend the dearly departed’s funeral. It was, they said, the right thing to do to gather together to celebrate their life and send them off to the Great Beyond — and to console their loved ones with the knowledge that people cared.
Life is funny in so many ways but also because, while there’s sadness at the loss of a life well-lived, there was much humor and laughing, as is often the case. So it was at a funeral I attended a couple of weeks ago in eastern North Carolina.
I learned some things about Steve at his final send-off, things I would never have known about him if I had not attended his funeral. This is true even though we commiserated together as fellow Marines, sat across from each other eight hours a day in the same office for years, and we broke bread together, including several times in our homes.
I discovered the humor and magic in his life at his funeral, all of which highlighted three things about attending funerals.
Wally Bock, also a Marine, writes in his blog Threestarleadership.com, “Everybody you meet and everyone who works for you has something special and wonderful. Sometimes you can see it and sometimes you can’t. But it’s there. Everyone you will ever deal with has a magical something.” Steve did too.
Both my mother and mother-in-law used to say, “Life is for the living. Don’t wallow in grief. Get on with life.” Likewise, funerals are for the living. They provide a chance to collectively grieve and remember, to express our gratitude for having known the person who died and humbly acknowledge our own mortality too.
Funerals provide a vital lesson that we should make our peace with God now because we never know when we’ll be called Home. Only God knows the hour of our calling.
Steve was a retired master gunnery sergeant — attaining the highest rank one can earn in the Marine Corps’ enlisted ranks — with whom I had served. He died at only 54 years of age, his death evidence that God will not necessarily call at a time convenient for us or our loved ones.
His daughter discovered Steve, a combat veteran, in the midst of bench-pressing weights. But his early childhood belied what would become his eventual physical prowess and success in the Marines. As a baby, his eldest brother explained at his funeral, he gagged himself so often,his mother was forced to bind his hands. His brother told us Steve weighed only 12 pounds when he turned 1. Steve’s family knew he was wasting away.
The funeral party just howled when it was explained that even baby Steve found a way to “adapt, improvise and overcome” — the unofficial Marine Corps motto — and, instead, used his feet to gag himself.
Steve went on, though, to become a super-strong high school sports star, lifting weights the rest of his life and earning the nickname “pocket Hercules.” He enlisted in the Marines right after high school.
Steve went on to marry Janette, following in his two older brothers’ footsteps — who also married Janettes. “Janettes in triplicate” must have made for interesting family reunions.
This is a bit of a paradoxical question, but given how important they are as life events, what might be the survival rate for in-person funerals?
“Funerals may be obsolete when millennials pass,” according to a 2019 blog. “As millennials reshape mainstream culture to their own values (including) a decline in their attendance at religious services … it seems likely the traditional funeral may one day be a thing of the past.”
And New York Post columnist Raquel Laneri asks, “Can’t make it to Grandma’s funeral? You can watch it from your laptop. Millennials seem increasingly OK with attending funerals online. They experience so much of their lives online; why not deaths, too?”
My informal poll applies to me too. I don’t look forward to going to funerals, but I’m glad when I do. In person. As a funeral website accurately points out, Charlie Brown-esque: “Funerals are about ‘good grief.’”
Funerals are also about gathering, gratitude and graciousness, three “right things to do” and of which we can all use more. So, damn the polls. Let’s go and celebrate a life.
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News. Contact him at fetzerab@ec.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.