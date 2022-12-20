Fifty-seven years ago, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” was first broadcast on CBS.
I was almost 13. Mom and Dad had one of those early color TVs that was more wood furniture than TV. Our console TV, set on four splayed wooden legs, was topped by a ceramic mallard duck TV light that remained lit during family TV watching. The whole family gathered together on the living room couch to watch in the dark, save for that duck’s soft glow that, according to Mom, helped prevent us from going blind from watching too much TV.
Though its budget was only $96,000 and its success doubted by network executives partly because it was feared the program’s Bible verses would offend, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” has been a Christmas season staple since its debut on Dec. 9, 1965. It has been rebroadcast — the secularization of America and its quoted Bible verses notwithstanding — every year at Christmastime every year since.
Millions of Americans, through Linus (and possibly nowhere else), have learned the Christmas story recounted in Luke 2:8-14, “For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you, ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest. And on earth peace, good will toward men.”
Our family was not religious when I was growing up. We did not say grace prior to supper. My dad dropped us kids off at church for Sunday School on some Sundays, though neither he nor mom attended church. I remember little but a few memorized Bible verses from that Sunday School. But I vividly remember Linus reciting the Christmas story from Luke. The Lord works in mysterious ways.
As a “had all the answers” 15-year-old, my family and I were still glued to that same console TV on that exact same couch three years later — on Dec. 24, 1968. Apollo 8, the first manned mission to the moon, entered lunar orbit on Christmas Eve 54 years ago.
Astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and William Anders did a live television broadcast from their spaceship. They ended by taking turns reading from the Book of Genesis. The fact NASA permitted it was another Christmas miracle.
William Anders read first: “For all the people on Earth, the crew of Apollo 8 has a message we would like to send you. In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth. And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And God said, ‘Let there be light: and there was light.’ And God saw the light, that it was good.”
Jim Lovell read next: “And God called the light Day, and the darkness he called Night. And God made the firmament, and divided the waters which were under the firmament from the waters which were above the firmament: and it was so. And God called the firmament Heaven. And the evening and the morning were the second day.”
Finally, after Frank Borman’s reading from the Book of Genesis, he added a footnote: “And from the crew of Apollo 8, we close with good night, good luck, a Merry Christmas, and God bless all of you — all of you on the good Earth.”
It is a good Earth. We have much to be thankful for, chiefly here in America, despite the negativism that abounds. The Apollo 8 crew’s heavenly viewpoint and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” — the story of how Charlie Brown discovers the real meaning of Christmas — helped to ground me at Christmastime and to appreciate the bigger perspective of why — and to whom — we should be thankful.
As a 15-year-old boy, focused selfishly within and having “outgrown” being dropped off at Sunday School, I incidentally learned from TV about creation, about the Christmas story and the fact something — someone — was bigger than me and bigger than all of us on this little speck of stardust we call Earth.
We really didn’t realize how much we needed those soothing Christmas messages. Americans were still reeling from President Kennedy’s assassination a few years earlier. From 1964 to 1971, there were scores of race riots, killing hundreds of people and injuring thousands. We were in the midst of an increasingly unpopular Vietnam War. College protesters railed against the war.
I didn’t know it then, but it wasn’t just that ceramic duck TV light glowing in that dark living room of ours. A spiritual message radiated from millions of American’s wood console TVs, including ours, during the broadcasts of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and the Apollo 8 mission to the moon on Christmas Eve in 1968.
That message? “Put your trust in something bigger than yourselves. It’s going to be OK.”
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News. Contact him at fetzerab@ec.rr.com.
