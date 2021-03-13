First, we thank The Pilot for bringing attention to Freedom Matters NC. It has allowed us to share our story with the public.
We are writing now in response to The Pilot’s March 7 editorial titled “Freedom Matters — And Responsibility,” particularly to address some misstatements.
The impetus for Freedom Matters NC is a bright, articulate young couple who live in Pinehurst. They reached out to the two of us because they are concerned about Gov. Roy Cooper’s ongoing mandates, the curtailment of our freedoms as a result of those mandates, and the human tragedy caused by those mandates.
One of our first steps was to prepare a vision statement, which has been provided to The Pilot. We have three goals:
- Inform fellow citizens, local elected officials and other local leaders of all the facts related to COVID-19;
- Empower fellow citizens, local elected officials and other local leaders to stand up in the name of freedom against unreasonable and harmful measures imposed by Gov. Cooper; and
- Reclaim the freedoms that have been curtailed since the onset of COVID-19.
Two essential points we emphasize to the group continually are that we are strictly nonpartisan, and the tone of our communications is critical. This is a volunteer group; those who support the group aren’t hired and cannot be fired. Each has the freedom to exercise his or her freedom of association and freedom of speech. That said, we encourage everyone to speak respectfully and in a way that doesn’t discredit the group.
The group who passed out the March 1 fliers changed the original flier that was published by The Pilot. They added a smiley face to the flier, toned down the language and added Freedom Matters NC’s email address.
More important, this group was composed of 10 ladies, many of them grandmothers, who were considerate and thoughtful to all. Hardly the image of your typical “bully.”
Each supporter of Freedom Matters NC is involved for different reasons. Those reasons include a concern over children not in school, the drastic increase in youth loneliness and depression, the inability to see aging parents, the harmful impacts on small businesses, the fact that only one man (Roy Cooper) dictates these mandates, the increase in domestic violence, and more.
We believe lockdowns are unconstitutional, immoral and a huge policy mistake. Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, epidemiologist from Stanford, agrees and said the following this past week: “Lockdowns are the single worst public health mistake in the last 100 years. We will be counting the catastrophic health and psychological harms, imposed on nearly every poor person on the face of the earth, for a generation.”
In conclusion, we completely reject the notion that concern for our fellow citizens harmed by lockdowns is irresponsible.
Frankly, we believe it’s irresponsible to blindly follow a governor’s edicts without question and without analysis of their harms. We also believe The Pilot and its editorial staff, in particular, are better than that.
Mitch Lancaster is a Southern Pines Town Council member. Lydia Boesch is a Pinehurst Village Council member.
