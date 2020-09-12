When people are dying we often say, “I would do anything to have my mom back... my nana back...I would do anything if my husband didn’t have cancer” and we mean it. We would do anything.
Yet now we find ourselves in a time when doing small things can save someone and ourselves and we are having a debate about it. Why?
We’re closing in on 200,000 people who have died from this virus and that number does not seem to penetrate our collective societal mind. We end up in discussions about “personal freedom/liberty/rights” but what has happened to caring about the collective whole of our society?
There is such a thing as the greater good when it comes to living together in community and it would seem that we could all agree that public health for everyone is a cornerstone of being together in a republic. It is not just some airy feel-good notion; it impacts every aspect of our lives together and separately. Without health we have a poor economy, social fabrics tear and every aspect of our lives gets diminished.
How have we gotten to the point where my personal freedom outweighs the greater good?
We love to talk about the Founding Fathers, who relied on the rallying of states barely joined together. We love the Greatest Generation who not only fought and died on foreign soil, but at home there was a pulling together, war bonds, rationing, the collection of tin and aluminum for the war effort.
Would our collective voices now say: Go stuff that idea, I don’t spend my money on war bonds, I am keeping my pots and pans and you can figure out where the munitions come from? Would we all now embrace rationing as a way to get “our boys” fed or would signs go up on lawns about Tyranny is Rationing?
I am perplexed that we say we “would do anything” only around our nanna but not someone shopping at Harris Teeter. We would do “anything for that tiny preemie” but not stay six feet apart at a store or church or on the street. The government is asking us to save ourselves and others with simple, cheap and easy ways and yet we, like toddlers who don’t want to play well with others, are having fits about “my freedoms.”
Well, freedom comes with responsibilities and obligations and abiding by the law or general orders is part of our societal bargain. We live relatively free lives bound by speed laws, voting laws, parking laws and the far greater laws of harm to others such a murder. These define us and how we navigate the daily lives we lead.
If almost 200,000 dead is not enough for you to mask up and stand back then I wonder what it is you feel about your duty to your fellows? Of course, daily I see that many in our area feel that 35 mph is an unreasonable speed limit and so they drive 45-50 on Midland — the cost of a crash or death is a small price to pay for their personal freedom.
U.S. 15-501 clearly is meant to be driven well over 45 mph so we can all back up at the Circle, rules aren’t meant for “real drivers” just for chumps who use cruise control and think that the government means what it says. Yep, this Land of the Pines is eroding slowly but surely each and every day one speed limit at a time.
And now hoping to prove man’s dominion over nature’s virus, people are refusing to wear masks or distance. Good luck with that. There are more than five million Americans who have the virus and almost 200,000 dead, as in not with their children, no longer alive with their wife or family.
If you get sick, would you be willing to sign a waiver that you will forgo treatment after all of us who are masking are taken care of? Or will you see that we have a responsibility toward you then?
It is not tyranny to join in a group effort to survive a real pandemic. Viruses are apolitical. Russian roulette is a game for chumps or gangsters. It should not be a way to express your “freedom.” Particularly when the bullet may hit someone else.
(2) comments
I feel sorry for your wrists. After this extended period of wringing, they will need invasive surgery. And, of course, you will expect someone else to pay for it. I drive 40 on Midland. Is that ok, Nurse Ratched?
Multiply your death count by 0.06, since the CDC recently admitted only 6% of deaths attributed to Covid we’re actually caused by it. This puts the virus in the category of typical annual flu deaths. Get the facts in masks, which for most people cause more harm than good. “Masks Don’t Work: A Review of Science Relevant to COVID-19 Social Policy”. Masks are for sick people or virtue signaling.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.