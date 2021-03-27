More than 555,000 Americans have died during this pandemic, twice as many as any nation on earth. Each of those people had family and friends and left a trail of pain behind them.
After more than a year, the dilemma that faced us at the beginning continues: If people do not get back to work soon, many individuals and businesses will be bankrupted.
On the other hand, if protective measures are ended precipitously, as they have been in Europe and now in Idaho and other states, the pandemic will likely be prolonged, causing the death of thousands more Americans and, yes, worse economic damage.
Another lingering problem: controversy over whether mask wearing is wise or tyrannous. According to polls from a year ago, approximately 37 percent of Americans defied mask wearing and wanted people back at their jobs soon, very soon. Dr. Fauci and approximately 62 percent of Americans thought that very soon would be too soon and preferred to wait until tests, reliable data, and ideally a vaccine, proved it safe to doff masks and mix socially.
Polls conducted in December 2020 showed that times have changed: “Large majorities now say they wear masks regularly and can continue social distancing for at least six months if needed, though Republicans remain less likely to take such precautions” (KFF Health Tracking Polls).
Of all Americans, 73 percent now wear a mask every time they leave the house, as opposed to 62 percent who did a year ago. Of Democrats, 87 percent do so today, as opposed to 70 percent a year ago.
On the other side, 55 percent of Republicans now wear masks every time they leave the house, as opposed to 37 percent a year ago.
Pinehurst Village Councilwoman Linda Boesch suggested in a recent article for The Pilot that “Freedom Matters” is “not political.” This comment is both disingenuous and incorrect. The loudest voices among this group are officers in the local Republican Party; some even trekked to the former president’s insurrection rally.
I would be interested in knowing how many Democrats are members of their group and what percentage of local residents actually support this group.
My local shopping experience has been that almost everyone is wearing masks. Most local people seem to love life — as in the “life” part of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” The notion of “freedom” pronounced by these local “freedom fighters” single-mindedly dismisses this “life” desire of their neighbors or, rather, their freedom to be “free” from illness or death.
These anti-maskers resemble dogs unwilling to give up their bone — of contention — over the results of the recent election, carrying forward their defeated leader’s contempt for mask wearing. If not, why this solitary fixation with masks?
Why aren’t these “freedom fighters” campaigning against similar “outrages”? Seat belts in planes and cars? Non-smoking mandates in bars and restaurants? Airport searches and metal detectors? Fluoride in our water and toothpaste? Warnings labels on drugs and cigarettes? Social Security and Medicare?
Instead, these “freedom fighters” seem like a Lost Cause Brigade, culture warriors desperately hanging on to the final outpost of the ancient regime.
Perhaps our anti-masking neighbors might consider a “modest proposal” — the creation of a separate experimental community where the “fighters” can exercise their freedoms openly and validate their mission. They might shop in sympathetic stores, associate only with other anti-maskers, and test their deeply held principles by actually putting their lives on the line. They might do this while the rest of us manage our protection, safely isolated from them.
Their battle cry should be: “Get out of your homes. ASAP. Mix and mingle but exclusively among yourselves; shed those socialist masks; shake hands; hug and kiss one another like there’s no tomorrow!” Refuse the vaccine.
It’s all good. In the highly unlikely event that anyone shows signs of COVID-19, two hydroxychloroquine tablets every day, washed down with a tumbler of Clorox, should kill the virus.
As the former guy said, “What the hell have you got to lose?”
William Shaw, of Pinehurst, is the author of “Fellowship of Dust: Retracing the WWII Journey of Sergeant Frank Shaw.”
Mr. Shaw, why don’t you just wear your useless mask where it really belongs, on your upper arm? Countless studies show they do nothing but virtue signal, or worse. They are the modern equivalent of what those SA thugs in the 30s wore in Germany. Proof is the same virulent verbal attacks aimed at all those who refuse to go along with the Führer Fraudci/Cooper irrational edicts. As far as shopping goes, there are two worlds. Leave Starbucks and Harris-Teeter and the world looks a lot different- few people are muzzled.
Kent.Kent ,Kent.
John Misiaszek
Kent, your post really is a special kind of stupid.
