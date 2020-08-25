Were the Founding Fathers strangers to crisis? Disease, natural disaster, war and civil unrest were common occurrences in their time.
Then why, when drafting the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, did they make only two provisions to address matters of crisis and change: the suspension of Writs of Habeas Corpus and the ability to amend the Constitution?
The Declaration of Independence was the founding document upon which the American Revolution was fought. The founders desired each state and individual to self-govern while working in unison.
However, soon after the Revolution, the need for a binding set of governing principles was necessary to maintain what was fought for. The Constitution is the enumeration and amplification of the “inalienable rights” and of the tools essential to defend “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” enumerated in the Declaration. It is the protector of the inalienable rights, not a stand-alone document to be dismembered by transient crisis and arbitrary reasons.
What was purposely put in — and what was purposely left out — is key to understanding the importance of protecting those rights.
Malaria, smallpox and cholera were known to the founders, so it is reasonable to conclude these diseases were fresh in the memory of those drafting the Constitution. Yet no provisions were made in the document to deal with a health crisis. So where are government leaders deriving their just power from to suspend inalienable rights during SARS-CoV-2? The limits of this column allow a review of just two rights impacted by emergency orders and what the Constitution says about them.
Consider the right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures. The founders knew firsthand the implications of losing this inalienable right. As written, there is no authority to violate this right unless the Constitution is amended. The word “shall” is purposeful. It is absolute.
As an illustration, had the founders used “should not” it would imply occasions when laws were justified to restrict these freedoms. The founders understood the necessity of police powers and enforcement measures, so they specifically enumerated the correct way to accomplish law-and-order through the process of warrants.
In this light, contact tracing is unconstitutional. Additionally, the compilation of cellphone data or a requirement for a ‘health passport’ allows the government to collect great amounts of information about its citizens, without support of probable cause.
Now consider: “No person … shall be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law; nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.”
The absolute “shall” is used multiple times to stress the importance of this right and the specific circumstances when it can be abridged through adherence to a deliberative process.
The three overarching rights from the Declaration are restated here in a different but similar form. Property, in the lexicon of the time, included one’s labor. The Declaration uses “happiness” because the founders understood the link between one’s labor and one’s happiness and endeavored to link them within and across the founding documents.
“Stay-at-home” and other lock-down orders are the most insidious, as they deprive the citizenry liberty to move about and they take away their labor or happiness. They arbitrarily decide which businesses are essential and capriciously change the definition of essential.
This resultant closure of business is in effect a seizure of private property without due process or just compensation. The repercussions of these orders are far greater than the economic impacts. Mankind was created to labor. Taking that happiness away will have profound, and long-term, effects.
The human reaction to crisis is understandable, and reasonable guidelines are necessary during a crisis. However, the historical record shows the slippery slope of overreaction through broad government declarations.
The founders knew the hardships of health, martial and natural calamities, yet they left only limited ways to navigate them because they knew how rights may be restricted in crisis to wield tyrannical power over a citizenry — often never receding. They, instead, thought freedom so precious that enabling individual responsibility was a risk worth taking to preserve liberty.
The Constitution clearly asserts the essential nature of religious services, assembly, labor, and all mediums of the printed word. The citizens of this Constitutional republic need to come out from the trees of crisis to see the forest of our freedoms correctly. If not, we may someday find we cannot come out of prisons of our own making in the name of safety and security.
