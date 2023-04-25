Aren’t we fortunate and shouldn’t we be grateful for the multitude of choices we have? Oh, we have so many choices our forefathers could hardly have conceived.
To hunt or not to hunt is one of those choices many of us have. Unlike our forefathers, our survival is independent of hunting. So most of us who hunt are doing it for sport, although the animals being hunted would tell us, if they could speak, that they don’t consider being hunted as very sporting.
This isn’t an anti-hunting column. I respect those who hunt, and I have hunted myself. But I don’t hunt often because I’m independent of the need to hunt. Among those times I’ve hunted was when my college roommate and I would “hunt” rabbits at sunrise on Thanksgiving Day morning on his dad’s farm in Chardon, Ohio.
Bundled up with our shotgun barrels propped back on our padded shoulders, we’d trudge through the snow, talking about life while the rows of lifeless corn stalks rustled back at us in the frozen breeze.
When we’d flush a rabbit, I would pull the stock of the gun down, slapping the barrel into my left hand and aim high, pulling the trigger and assaulting the quiet Thanksgiving morning with the echoing BAM of a shotgun blast. The pellets would fly harmlessly above the rabbit, an early Christmas gift of life for our furry friend.
In addition to my intended poor aim, the rabbit lived because there was no one to fricassée (as Bugs Bunny might call it) the rabbit, anyway. My roommate’s mom, though a farmer’s wife, was fortunate to also have the luxurious choice to not prepare game for stewing.
My roommate, Gary, and I also had a choice. There was a store-bought, almost-in-the-oven turkey with all the trimmings awaiting us at home. So why kill the rabbit, only to let it lie there, having given its life purely and only for “sport”?
The answer was: Don’t kill the rabbit. So, our Thanksgiving morning hunts were really a sport of enjoying the freedom of brisk winter roving and the joy of each other’s company.
Another reason for aiming above the scurrying rabbits was that I’ve always liked and respected wildlife. Of course, I had — and have — the luxury of appreciating the view of wildlife hopping away from me more than the view of a steaming bowl of fricasséed critter.
But admittedly, I fail miserably at being the epitome of animal lovers because, like many of us, I’m grateful to eat “harvested” wildlife that is shared with me. And I make the luxurious choice to eat chickens, turkeys, cows and pigs that are surgically prepared, clinically drained of blood, cleanly wrapped in plastic, and lined up neatly for purchase in orderly, air-conditioned and well-lit grocery stores.
Our animal cousins don’t have the luxury of having as many choices as do we humans. Or, if in their mysterious thinking, they do consider choices, they choose wrongly just as often as we humans do.
Like me, our well-fed dogs didn’t “need” the rabbit or squirrel for sustenance. And they had not an ounce of moral compunction about killing critters just for the sport of killing them. Their “choice” was always “chase,” consequences be damned.
In order to keep the mutts in our yard and limit their natural instincts (or is it a choice?) to be “rovers,” I installed an “invisible fence” around our yard. Our dogs were to wear shock collars that beep when they got close to the fence. When they got a little too close, the device around their neck gave them a “little” shock to let them know to stop.
Loving animals like I do — but not so much that I refuse to eat juicy T-bone steaks or pork shared with us from a harvested, once local, wild hog named “Hogzilla” — I decided to put the shock collar around my own neck before subjecting the dogs to something I hadn’t tried first on myself. ZAP!
The National Institute for Protecting Humans Against Stupid Tricks and Lack Of Objective Sense (also known as PHAST and LOOS) recommends you not try this at home. Our mutts didn’t have a choice to wear the shock collar or not. But I did.
Still, our dogs more often than not ignored the warning beeps and made their choice to blast together through that invisible fence. They gladly accepted the momentary pain for the benefits of their liberty and the joy of the chase, always coming home, sitting outside the fence empty-handed … or, rather, empty-muzzled.
In this way, our dogs mimicked my college roommate Gary and me. Just like us, the dogs enjoyed each other’s company and the joys of their roving, even though they probably weren’t going to kill the rabbit.
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News. Contact him at fetzerab@ec.rr.com.
Now that you mention dogs and hunting, do you know you can use dogs to hunt deer here in Moore County? This practice isn't legal in many N.C. counties but it is here. When hunting was for sustenance perhaps this practice was acceptable. Deer hunting is no longer for sustenance, it's for sport. Deer hunting using dogs should be made illegal here in Moore County.
John Misiaszek
