You know what’s scary? Tornados in December, yes. The worsening pandemic, of course. The political situation, definitely. And, I’m ashamed to say, understocked supermarket shelves.
The sad truth: Americans are spoiled silly. They are accustomed to an embarrassment of riches: 30 cereal varieties, 25 breads, 19 ice cream flavors, yogurts and soft drinks and pasta shapes and juices and cheeses ranging from sensible to surreal.
Think about it: Who needs a cracker that tastes like chicken? Better yet, what chemical combination synthesizes the chicken flavor?
Empty shelves usually result from a world war, as happened in the 1940s, when meat, sugar, other stuff was rationed by the federal government. But current shortages are blamed on interruptions in the supply chain, or COVID, or lack of personnel, or climate change or transportation woes.
Yet the public’s reaction resembles that of a 4-year-old given corn flakes instead of Froot Loops. Orange instead of apple juice. Grilled chicken instead of nuggets. Milk in an ordinary glass instead of a cartoon character sippy cup.
Decades of bounty have winnowed adaptation from our DNA.
My mind wandered back to the early 1990s. An organization in the New England city where I worked sponsored a Soviet immigrant family, providing a tiny but fully furnished apartment, toys for their small son, warm clothing, startup money and a job. The organization asked me, the food reporter, to take them grocery shopping and explain American foodways.
Our first stop: the biggest, newest supermarket with an inventory approaching the mega Harris Teeter out on N.C. 211. This was an era of economic hardship in Russia causing bread lines, malnutrition, near-starvation.
We grabbed a cart and headed for the produce department, where we were greeted by a veritable tower of celery stalks. The woman gasped, rushed forward, grabbed a stalk and held it over her head, a la Statue of Liberty, exclaiming something in Russian as tears rolled down her pale, thin face.
No translation required.
I won’t describe what happened in the artisan bakery section, where even black Russian-style bread was baked in full view. Although cookies filled the display case, their little boy didn’t fuss for one because he didn’t know what they were.
I felt uneasy, slightly embarrassed by this obscene display of plentitude. The same feelings surfaced as I watched the destruction of food supplies in tornado-ravaged Kentucky.
Empty supermarket shelves taken from the right angle stretch into a grand photo for page one. Unfortunately, they promote panic hoarding, whether the missing item is a necessity or not. Example: Toilet paper, necessary, but why peel vegetables on paper towels when plastic bags and newsprint suffices? Meat is no longer plentiful — and shamefully expensive. So stop eating so much, which will not only benefit the budget, but your health. Same goes for manufactured snack foods. Did you know that it takes only one potato to fill a bag of chips costing $2.39?
While adjusting to price increases and shortages, remember this: So far, there are still substitutes for favorite brands or products listed out of stock — or out of reach. This isn’t a starvation issue for average shoppers. This is adapting to circumstances caused, in part, by a wicked disease whose effects on the economy may be felt for years.
Americans are advised to “tighten their belts.” Why not simply toss rigid belts with holes in favor of stretchy elastic which responds to changing conditions? Or strike a bargain with the devil: Eliminating soda and frozen entrees will free up enough cash to buy a side of salmon or a loaf of bakery bread.
Because until you see Lady Liberty holding a celery stalk over her head in a supermarket big as a football field, we’re OK.
Contact Deb Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
