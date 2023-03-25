When I worked the night shift in Greensboro, I would occasionally take the short walk down the hallway to the pressroom. If the press was running, you could feel, hear and smell it long before you saw it.
Inside the pressroom, the massive metal structure and its giant paper rolls loomed over me, and a press in motion would rattle your bones and be as loud as standing next to an airplane.
I had a couple of moments in my late-night career to call back to the press and tell the foreman to either start or stop so we could get late-breaking news on a new plate.
Forget “stop the press!” It’s enough these days just to find one.
The large-scale newspaper printing press is becoming a scarce commodity these days, due in part to the diminished scale of the industry, and the rising costs of paper, ink and maintenance.
For 90 years, The Pilot operated its own press in its West Pennsylvania Avenue building. Before 1998, the press was located in what is now the newsroom. In 1998, publisher David Woronoff moved everyone out and down the street for a year to do a full-scale renovation and upgrade of the building. As part of that effort, a new press was installed in a building next door. Old timers will remember it as the former Parker Hardware Store and, before that, the original home of the first local A&P grocery store.
The old Goss Community press was installed atop a three-foot-thick slab of concrete. It weighed 25 tons. It was a thing of beauty, if your idea of beauty was smudgy fingers and a chemical smell to the paper. While it served The Pilot well, the paper’s needs came to outgrow what it could deliver. In 2010, David made the decision to partner with The News & Observer of Raleigh, which had a press with bountiful color options and a no-rub-off printing technology.
A year later, the press known affectionately as “Gosszilla” went out the back door, destined for a small community newspaper in Guatemala.
The News & Observer was a great production partner, but even its corporate owner couldn’t escape the changing business models and demands of our industry. A couple of years ago, the privately held company that owns the N&O decided to shutter the printing operation and move its papers, along with us, to the printing press run by The Fayetteville Observer.
Fayetteville also was a good partner, but it couldn’t quite meet all of our exacting quality demands for the kind of paper we want to provide Moore County. So about a year ago, we agreed, along with Raleigh, to move our printing business to the press at The Charlotte Observer in March 2023.
The paper you hold now — and the one you held last Wednesday — are the first two editions to roll off that press, a machine that’s far superior to what we dealt with previously.
The Charlotte paper has the capability to run The Pilot in a manner such that its A and B sections no longer need to have the same number of pages. In case you hadn’t noticed, the A and B sections used to have identical page counts. And
when we were four sections, the A and C sections had to match, as did the B and D sections.
Now, that type of configuration no longer matters, meaning the A section can be eight pages and the B section 12, as it was on Wednesday. It gives us more flexibility.
Everything remains in the same place for now, with the exception of the pages holding the classified and legal ads. Those pages are now included in the back of the B section. A separate wrap — what we call a “jacket” — will hold any inserts.
We love the chance to work with Charlotte; we’ve long been fond of their press’ quality. They print a large number of other papers across the Southeast, including The Wall Street Journal.
The logistics needed to make all this work have necessitated a few small changes to our print deadlines. On Tuesdays, our final deadline is now 1:45 p.m. and the press begins printing us at 2 p.m. That’s about an hour earlier than our deadline in Fayetteville. Our deadline for Saturday is the same: 1:45 p.m.
Home delivery readers shouldn’t see any changes; the carriers are making their rounds as usual and at unchanged times.
As for the Fayetteville press, its corporate owner made the decision, independent of us, earlier this year to shutter its printing plant and move work to Gastonia.
Where it wasn’t too long ago that many papers had their own presses, there now are just a few large-scale operations left in Greenville, Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Gastonia, along with just a handful of smaller presses.
Presses were special places. I remember walking my young kids in the storehouse where we kept the rolls of paper and pallets of inserts. I’d lift the kids onto the specialized forklifts and let them pretend to drive the trucks. They’d see the special little tracks the paper rolls would be aligned to and then lifted into place.
These presses were like giant dinosaurs, lumbering and thundering in place, shaking the ground around them — the rush and roar of paper, ink, speed and mechanics bringing democracy and commerce to life.
The work of a free press continues, though finding one grows more challenging.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
