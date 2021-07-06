Judee: “Michael, I wouldn’t include that story in this article.” Michael: “Why’s that?”
Judee: “For starters, it’s not germane; for enders, it’s a story saturated in dumb.”
Michael: “I agree with ‘enders.’”
Herewith: When I was 5, I lived with my family in a shotgun house where, on a two-lane road out front, a bus traveled by — same time, every day. I proposed to stop that bus.
The plan was to lie on my back in the road until the bus came bearing down, then spring up, run away and watch the bus screech to a halt — great spoof.
But there was a problem.
As the bus approached, it actually grew. The thing got bigger and bigger and bigger and I Could. Not. Move. Why not? If, as they say, evolution hardwired us to live, why didn’t I move my fanny?
My inaction certainly didn’t fit Darwinian theory nor, for that matter, Harvard University’s Walter Cannon’s 1915 postulation that, when threatened, we’re programmed to flee or fight.
Cannon described a flight-or-fight reaction that taps into fear, one of our most basic emotions. But generally, fear prompts us into action or movement, not inaction as young Michael exhibited. Bucketloads of adrenaline course through our veins, our heart rate giddy ups, blood flows to muscles, and our focus narrows to avoiding or fighting off the threat.
Yet why do some save themselves from threats while others do not? More to the point, why do some sacrifice themselves to save others? During Sept. 11, 412 first responders died, and employee Rick Rescorla repeatedly re-entered the inferno to lead 2,500 people to safety before he, himself, burned to death.
You’ve read survival stories and wondered what you would have done in similar situations. Did you happen to see “127 Hours” or read about Aron Ralston? Ralston was climbing down through a narrow passage in Utah’s Blue John Canyon when a boulder shifted and trapped his right arm. Knowing humans typically die within four days without water, Aron drank his own urine to stay alive.
But by the fifth day, it was apparent that he could expect no rescue. So Aron broke the bones in his arm right below the elbow, then with a dull pocket knife, cut it off. He fashioned a tourniquet to keep from bleeding out, rappelled 60 feet to the canyon floor, then walked 5 miles before being rescued. Maybe, as Darwin said, the fittest do survive.
Of course, most of us are not mountain climbers, but there are many types of threats, and they don’t have to affect us directly. We hear all the time about people doing impossible things to save others.
When 22-year-old Lauren Kornacki’s father was pinned beneath his car, Lauren was so fearful he would die that she actually lifted one side of the car to allow him to escape. Later, she had no clue how she did it. Nor do scientists. It’s difficult to study what you cannot replicate.
We do know, however, of characteristics common to survivors. For one thing, they’re not good “rule followers,” they follow their own lead.
In “Deep Survival,” author Laurence Gonzales tells of 17-year-old Julianne Koepcke. She, along with others, survived when their plane went down in a Peruvian rainforest. Julianne, ill-equipped and with zero survival training, walked 11 days through the jungle before being rescued. “A dozen adult survivors of the same crash ‘followed the rules,’ stayed put, and died while waiting for rescue.”
Axiomatically, survivors possess a strong survival instinct. Beyond motivation, they are highly self-controlled, stay cool-headed, and refuse to yield to panic.
Rather, they accept their changed situation and figure a way out. When 23-year-old Guðlaugur Friðþórsson’s fishing vessel capsized off the coast of Iceland, he swam six hours to shore. All other crew succumbed to the cold water. Guðlaugur attributed his survival to one thing: clear-headedness.
So, we know a bit about fight-or-flight, but there’s an additional component. It’s called “freezing” and that’s what happened to young Michael. It also happens to many females when sexually attacked. And it’s misconstrued as consent.
One researcher described freezing thusly: “Activation of the ventrolateral periaqueductal gray (VLPAG) — the VLPAG brake — by the central nucleus of the amygdala imposes immobility.” The rest of us think of it as “deer-in-the-headlights,” “struck dumb,” “petrified,” “scared stiff.”
Freezing can occur when there is no option to flee or fight. It’s not something you can control. The person is traumatized. The senses are overwhelmed to the point of immobility and it can happen to anyone, no matter how old, big, or strong.
Unlike flight-or-fight, which has received much serious study, freezing is only beginning to attract investigation. One thing we do know: freezing is not the most productive reaction in the face of an oncoming bus.
Thank God for attentive bus drivers.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
