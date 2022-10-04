In Charleston, Illinois, on Sept. 18, 1858, a man ventured these opinions: “I am not nor ever have been in favor of making voters or jurors of negroes, nor of qualifying them to hold office, nor to intermarry with white people; and I will say in addition to this that there is a physical difference between the white and black races which I believe will forever forbid the two races living together on terms of social and political equality.”
The speaker continued, “I have never had the least apprehension that I or my friends would marry negroes if there was no law to keep them from it.” Then concluded, “I will to the very last, stand by the law of this State, which forbids the marrying of white people with negroes.”
The speaker of those words: Abraham Lincoln in the fourth Lincoln-Douglas debate.
“Laws to keep them from” such marriages were tradition steeped. To illustrate, the website NorthCarolinaHistory.org tells us that the North Carolina colony began issuing marriage licenses in 1741 to “prevent clandestine and Unlawful Marriages.” One type of unlawful union codified by that same act was interracial marriage.
Bigoted sentiments like Lincoln’s and laws to prevent interracial marriage point us to the Respect for Marriage Act proponents had hoped to enact prior to the 2022 midterm elections. The act would protect all marriage, including interracial marriages but particularly gay marriages, in that their legal status might be more tenuous. So, the Respect for Marriage Act has come to be known as the Gay Marriage Act.
Gallup says public support for interracial and same-sex marriages now stands at 94 percent and 70 percent, respectively. But public support and legality differ.
Interracial marriages have been legal since 1967 when a “unanimous” Supreme Court declared Virginia’s “anti-miscegenation” statute in violation of the equal protection and due process clauses of the 14th Amendment.
Same-sex marriage bans, on the other hand, were declared unconstitutional in 2015 for violating the same 14th Amendment clauses. This time, however, the Supreme Court’s decision was divided, 5 to 4.
Chief Justice John Roberts’ dissent argued that, since the Constitution does not address gay marriage, it is “beyond the purview of the Court to decide whether states have to recognize or license such unions.” Justices Antonin Scalia, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas’ dissents advanced similar arguments.
However, Justice Thomas added that the Court majority ruling also “infringed on religious freedom by legislating from the bench.” Thomas’ views have, for some years, been regarded as outliers but they are increasingly accepted by conservative fellow justices.
In the Supreme Court’s 2022 6-3 decision returning abortion decisions to the states, thus, reversing Roe vs. Wade, Alito delivered the majority opinion. In doing so, he underscored the rationality for that decision would not necessarily attach to other cases.
Thomas, though, wrote that future cases “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents.” Thomas specifically listed same-sex relationships and same-sex marriages.
Thomas’ opinion — a states rights issue — and the conservative composition of the Supreme Court have ignited concerns that the 2015 decision legalizing gay marriage might be overturned. And it is that concern that generated the Respect for Marriage Act.
The act passed the House with bipartisan support. An unlikely coalition of two Democrats and two Republican senators (including Thom Tillis from North Carolina) lead the effort to gather GOP support for a Senate vote. President Biden has said he would sign the law if it passed the Senate.
But the 10 GOP senators needed to vote on the matter have yet to be rounded up. So any vote will necessarily be delayed till after the 2022 midterm election. There is then a possibility that Democrats will lose control of the House and possibly the Senate, so passage of the act is far from a sure thing.
Basically, when federal laws are at issue — joint filing for a tax advantage, for example — the Respect for Marriage Act would have the federal government agree that a couple is married if their state’s law says so. The act further requires states to recognize marriages that occur in other states.
You would be correct in thinking that the RMA sidesteps defining marriage. Federal fingers were burned on that in 2013 in a case involving denial of an estate tax exemption to a gay marriage survivor. The government relied on the Defense of Marriage Act. DOMA defined marriage as a “union between one man and one woman.” So DOMA was struck as a violation of the 5th Amendment due process clause. But only by a 5-to-4 decision.
Any time the government gets involved in marriage issues, it screws up. For example, if under the RMA state legalized common-law or even polygamous marriages, that act’s present wording requires the federal government, as well as other states, to recognize them.
The republicans are constantly crying less government involvement. Here is a good opportunity for them to step aside and let people make their own choices for whom they love. This should not be a Supreme Court issue.
