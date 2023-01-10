Congressman George Santos is in a boatload of trouble of his own making.
In any business, had it been found that he fabricated his resume, education, family history, charities …the list goes one, he would have been asked to clear his desk and would have been escorted out of the building, never to return.
Instead, Kevin McCarthy will worry about the seat flipping if another election is held. The people in Santos’ district deserve better. And I think they would vote for a worthy, truthful Republican. There are such men and women.
The quality of folks who sit in the one of the highest representative offices overseeing budget, laws and committees that affect our everyday lives in deep and meaningful ways should not be lowered to the extent that a person who cannot seem to tell truth from fiction — now widely known to be so — is seated. There should be a measure of self protection for the institution.
Santos needs help in a very real way. Here is someone crying out for help by his actions. He lied and lied and lied. He has some legal issues for sure and must face them, but what I see is someone who is acting out mental illness in front of us. It is there for Congress and his constituents to see.
It is easy to demonize him; his actions border on fraud and may extend to actual legal issues rather than “embellishments.” When I have heard his statements and rewrite of history about his lies, he sounds like someone in high school trying to worm out of cheating on a test.
His use of funds is under investigation because, in part, he spent so much on hotels, flights and meals well beyond the norm for someone running for Congress. And where the money came from is in doubt. There may be more to come.
He has lied about his family history regarding the Holocaust, and that is an insult to not only those who died or survived but to the GIs who saw the horrors of what was left of the “final solution.” History does not look kindly on those who borrow from those who actually lived through terror and who found a way to survive. He should be ashamed and publicly rebuked for stealing, like the Nazis stole lives and fortunes, the stories that did not belong to his family. Shame.
But amid the horror of his shamelessness, his fraud and lying is a man out of control. This is a man who needs psychological help. He seems to be a compulsive liar and possibly a compulsive fraud and someone who may well have misappropriated funds for his own pleasure and a jolt of “high living” while running for office.
What does this tell his constituents? What does it tell the children, teens and college kids looking to find a way “up” in the world?
Seating him says that a sure vote is more important than the integrity we should expect. At a minimum, one should be able to read where the candidate went to school, work and what charities he led and have it be truthful. Is that too much to ask?
This poor soul needs a kick in the slats, as my grandmother used to say. He needs to face the music, and he needs help. No one seems to be talking about this man’s mental health and how he can move forward.
Santos needs to find a way to live honestly, within his real budget. He needs to learn not to lie and cheat. I suspect only a shrink can help him with this and it might take years. But those years should not be spent making budget or legislative decisions in Congress.
He needs to get his life and business in order before he does the business of the country.
Put another Republican in the seat, but just make it someone who does not lie about every facet of their life. It is time he pay the piper and it is time that Congress do the business of self policing. Mr. Santos needs to go home and get help and heal himself. I wish him well.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
