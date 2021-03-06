It was a disjointed, isolating and lonely moment befitting a year of disjunction, isolation and loneliness.
Last Friday afternoon, sitting at the desktop computer in my home office, I logged into the N.C. Press Association website for its annual awards contest. Clicking on the link for “general excellence,” I went straight to the division in which The Pilot competes and discovered that we had won first place in general excellence.
I jumped out of my seat, clapped and hollered to myself. Only after hearing the unexpected ruckus did my fiancee, Catherine, and son come in to discover if I’d begun cocktail hour a wee bit early.
Alas, there were no boozy drinks in front of me, no cheers around the table, no back slaps from longtime friends and colleagues, not even anything to hold or photo background to go stand in front of.
Instead, standing here at the one-year mark of the global coronavirus pandemic, it is hard to look out at the landscape and adequately summarize all that we’ve lost, all that’s gone undone, even the routine joys in life.
We’ve all sacrificed and changed so much in the past year, and that’s what makes The Pilot’s win for general excellence that much more special.
Your community newspaper, thanks to the strength of The Pilot’s diversified business portfolio, has largely been kept free to continue producing quality local journalism. From the start, we made coverage of coronavirus everyone’s job. This newsroom pursued every angle and lead, from restaurant retoolings to the latest outbreak. We made Moore County health officials answerable when they, at first, tried to hide the names of nursing homes suffering COVID outbreaks. We joined in a statewide lawsuit with other media to ensure the state’s coronavirus data and reporting was thorough and transparent.
Indeed, we saluted this community’s response to the pandemic in a series of vignettes that made up The Pilot’s Newsmaker of the Year this past year.
That kind of intensive local coverage has been decimated elsewhere in communities near and far, small and large. If you do not have the backing of a billionaire owner in journalism, your fate has been cast to the fickle wind.
As great as this industry’s struggles were going into 2020, they were compounded by a global pandemic that forced great contractions of spending in communities. Advertising, still a great life force for newspapers, dried up. Early on, newspapers were looking at losses of 30 percent and more.
Publisher David Woronoff was convinced that, with the right tweaks to our operations, The Pilot could weather this change without compromising our centennial year. In fact, one of the first things to go was a grand 100-year anniversary celebration and community supper we had been planning.
In mid-March, with advertisers in full retreat, we also rebuilt the newspaper’s layout, taking it from four sections to two. We retooled our reporting on news, local sports and arts and culture.
After weathering the initial shock, we began to find new ways to grow. We expanded our Pilot’s Briefing newsletter from two days a week to five. We began a daily Facebook Live news briefing at 5 p.m. that presented the day’s coronavirus update and other news of the community. That nightly broadcast is still going strong. No one else has done anything like this for their community.
On the advertising side, David and ad director Ginny Trigg and her staff developed new affordable and innovative advertising packages so businesses could still present their messages. In fact, the advertising team found a creative way to still produce our wildly popular annual Best of the Pines contest and celebration.
In circulation, director Darlene Stark and her team developed strategies to ensure carriers could still quickly and safely pick up papers and maintain social distancing. And Darlene worked with me on a redesign of online digital subscriptions strategies that have seen almost a 300 percent increase.
Even in accounting, finance director Steve Anderson and his team ensured the bills kept going out and the money came in. When the federal government instituted its Paycheck Protection Program, Steve braved the crazy red tape to ensure The Pilot and its other business entities would qualify and protect their labor forces.
We made cuts along the way too. We said goodbye to Salt magazine in Wilmington and our colleagues there. And we had to make a few adjustments to our staff locally to accommodate our new budgetary realities.
Through it all, we continued to uphold the quality of content you’ve come to expect of The Pilot here in Moore County. That team effort is what the judges recognized in awarding The Pilot general excellence.
This is now the second consecutive year we’ve won this honor, and the third time in the last five years. Given the ups and downs of the past year, I am especially gratified and proud of the amazing team effort and our persistence through it all.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.