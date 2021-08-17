Later or sooner, somebody always comes along and stirs things up. Take Galileo, for example, advocating Copernican nonsense about the Earth circling the sun. Then came Newton, crazy-talking about apples and gravity. Then Einstein, with his cryptic E=mc² business. You see that equation everywhere, on baseball caps, bumper stickers, even on a 2008 Mariah Carey album. But what is it?
Game-changers, they just can’t leave well-enough alone. Sure, people get over them. But people haven’t gotten over “Gas,” so nicknamed because of stinky chemical mixtures he experimented with as a child. His real name was Charles Robert Darwin.
Here’s Gas’ short story. Born in 1809, Darwin was educated by private tutors, then packed off to Edinburgh University to become a wealthy physician like his daddy, like his granddaddy. But Gas found Edinburgh a drag. So he wasted time and family money until his father moved him to Christ’s College, Cambridge, to become a clergyman.
Darwin loved CCC. There, he played with his dog, rode his horse, slurped booze and indulged his hobby of collecting beetles. And he studied zoology and pursued his passion for nature. He also acquired the background to become an agnostic, which didn’t quite equip him for the clergy. Gas was a good student, though. He took his degree there, graduating first in his class.
At Christ, Darwin was influenced by the Reverend Professor John Henslow, who suggested to Darwin that he consider circumnavigating the globe aboard the HMS Beagle. The young man jumped at the opportunity. He spent 1831-1836 soaking up information to help him develop a theory of evolution through natural selection, “survival of the fittest.” More than 20 years later, he published that theory in “On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection.”
Prior to the time his book emerged, in 1859, scientists held that animals then were the same as they always had been. And theologians dated “the creation” of all animals at only 4,000 to 10,000 years before Christ.
Origin of the Species got right in the face of both science and religion. It proved that animals evolved, they changed, and proved that they evolved and changed over millions of years.
Darwin had delayed publication 20 years because he feared charges of heresy. Rightly so, straight off, Samuel Wilberforce, bishop of the Church of England, condemned the book as contrary to God’s word. Yet Darwin’s book was largely void of any mention of humans as subject to the same laws of evolution.
Darwin dropped that bomb 12 years later in “The Descent of Man, and Selection in Relation to Sex.” It explained human evolution as a product of natural selection plus competition between males for sex with particular females, and to “female choosiness.”
Darwin died in 1882 and was buried in Westminster Abbey. You’d think that now, more than 160 years since his publications, evolution would be as accepted as, say, the Earth revolving around the sun. Not. Not even in England.
A 2019 poll in Great Britain showed that 33 percent of Brits don’t believe in evolution, while 30 percent confused Charles Darwin with Charles Dickens, or thought Darwin authored “The Da Vinci Code,” or had never even heard of Darwin. Not to be outdone, a 2019 Gallup poll revealed that 40 percent of U.S. adults adhere to a strict creationist view.
“Creationism” is the biblical version of human origin, which U.S. public schools taught but shouldn’t have taught, until Darwin. Creationism also has various versions, such as “intelligent design ‘science,’” which holds that the “biological features of living things are too complex to result from natural selection.”
Proponents of creationism tirelessly attempt to insinuate some flavor of their belief into U.S. public schools. Their problem is the First Amendment to the Constitution: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
The “establishment clause” proscribes favoring any religion in public schools, including biblical or creationism.
There is no bar to creationism being taught “about” in civics, current affairs, philosophy or comparative religion classes. However, U.S. federal courts, including two U.S. Supreme Court decisions, have held that teaching creationism directly violates the First Amendment. Moreover, a federal district court held that intelligent design is not a science, and that it is inextricably wrapped in creationism.
That’s not to say that creationists are dissuaded or daunted. As late as 2014, 14 states found ways to promote creationism through publicly funded charter schools, state tuition voucher or scholarship programs, home-school tax credits, and laws that allow but do not require the use of “supplemental textbooks” that question evolution.
There’s no doubt at all that Gas knew full well he had created yet another stink. It is said that on his deathbed “he called out to God for forgiveness for ‘inventing’ the theory of evolution.”
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
