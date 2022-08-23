Hello Dear, My Greetings! With due Respect and Humanity I write to donate (US$2.5M) to you for Orphanages and Widows/less privileged. Please respond for more Clarification and Details If you are willing to carry out this project.
Your beloved sister, Mrs Nicolo Julia”
Even if one is seduced by being called “Dear,” by being “duly respected” or by being written to by one’s “beloved sister,” I doubt there’s anyone foolish enough to actually respond to “Mrs. Julia’s” email, copied exactly as it was received in my junk file. So, why do some scams — just as obviously ridiculous as that above — succeed?
One reason could be that we don’t have enough Marine Corps drill instructors helping us understand the following truism: No one cares about our opinions.
I know this for two reasons: one from being a Marine and the other from being an opinion columnist.
“I don’t give a damn what your @#$%&! opinion is,” my Marine Corps drill instructor would scream at me when I was struggling through officer candidate school. “Keep your worthless, @#$%&! opinions to yourself! And if you got a problem with that, go whine to the chaplain. Now gitdown and give me 50!”
And so the pushups would thus commence.
We recruits learned quickly that no one gives a hoot about any of our worthless opinions. But there are those so unfortunate as to have not been “mentored” by a drill instructor, who persist in their belief that their opinions carry some kind of weight. And there are others, apparently, who actually care about those opinions.
According to Paolo Bicchieri and Dianne de Guzman writing for SFEater.com, “Michelin-starred San Francisco restaurants, including Californios, Nightbird, Sons and Daughters, and Acquerello have all been hit by a scam.
“These high-profile restaurants have received a torrent of one-star reviews on Google, accompanied by demands to send $75 to the would-be scammers. The email states the sender would continue to leave one-star reviews until a $75 Google Play gift card is sent.
“The one-star review is the creeping dread of any chef or restaurant owner. One-star reviews raining down on restaurants seem to be part of a scam sweeping both the Bay Area and cities across the country.”
Why do people believe their one-star opinions on Google, Facebook, Yelp, Manta or Foursquare carry any weight? Why do restaurant owners fall for these scams?
I have never read a review on a restaurant prior to dining. Nor have I ever posted a review after dining. I choose to decide for myself, versus depending on someone else’s opinion. If I go to a restaurant, or anywhere for that matter, and don’t like it, I don’t return. I never have posted — and don’t believe I ever will — a review, one-star or otherwise. I don’t even know how to Yelp even if I wanted to.
Look, I’m nobody. And just like all those who leave reviews, we’re all a bunch of nobodies.
Why should anyone care about my nobody opinion on anything, let alone a very personal decision like whether food or service is good or bad? Is there anyone out there who can explain to me why someone else’s opinion means so much that restaurateurs would cave to a demand for sending gift cards to end fake, one-star reviews?
It’s really unhealthy to need someone else’s opinion to make simple decisions like where to eat. It is a symptom of the allure too many of us find in other people — what other people are doing or what or where they’re eating. We have too much interest in what others are wearing, where they’re traveling, what they’re saying, or who they’re dating.
Too many of us have become seduced by what other people are doing when we ought to be more interested, by 10,000 times, in what we are doing. Why is it we care so much about what other people think of us?
Whatever the reason, if more us were mentored by the likes of my drill instructor, Gunnery Sgt. James Washington, USMC, perhaps we’d realize that no one cares (or should care) and we’d stop leaving our worthless one-star reviews. And restaurant owners would stop caring about the worthless one-star reviews people leave.
Then, we’d all start realizing there is no free lunch and we’d focus more on our own actions or inactions as opposed to those of others. Perhaps, then, the scams would end.
Ohhh. Hold on a minute. I think my ship just came in.
New mail in the inbox.
“I am inviting you to join the Great Illuminati Organization now to become a billionaire, for fame, power, business, lucrative position, each new member will receive $500,000,000 USD as benefit and $5,000.00 USD as monthly payment and a new home in any country of their choice and a model Golden Mercedes Benz-SUV 2022, if you are interested, send an email to…”
Nah, not gonna share. This windfall is mine, all mine.
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News. Contact him at fetzerab@ec.rr.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.