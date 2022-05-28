Those of us with pre-existing conditions like asthma, cancer, high blood pressure — the list is long — have probably been as cautious as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.
The thought of being in a hospital bed face down so I could breathe and the fear of dying alone has kept Darling Husband and me on the straight and narrow because we fall into at-risk categories. Lots of us do.
As I write this, however, I have just recently been dealing with COVID. Despite being careful, I was in contact with someone, probably asymptomatic, who passed this on to me. It could have been a friend I knew to be cautious. It could have been when I was somewhere with my mask off. Does it matter who or where? Not really, since I am living with it now.
On Linden Road in Pinehurst where someone is always posting signs in their yard about COVID or politics, last week was a sign that read, I believe, “Don’t Be Negative Stop Testing.”
Well, not a good idea for many of us.
If I had not tested, let alone if I had not been fully vaccinated, I would likely be in the hospital instead of home. I would have continued to go about my life a few days longer, probably infecting more people. Since Darling Husband and I still mask in public settings, we might not have spread it very far. But those times when I did not? You can thank me later for your COVID.
I hasten to say that I am not a doctor — I only played them on TV — but I have been reading a great deal about this pandemic from actual doctors and scientists, not TV personalities or political haymakers. It would seem that COVID can be different for each of us because it seems to often go where your vulnerabilities are.
Mine, sadly, are my lungs, due to asthma. It is no joke to cough non-stop for days, getting sleep that lasts no longer than a few minutes. By rights I should now have a “six-pack” from the painful contractions of violent coughing.
The headache can be another source for lack of sleep. Mine was not as crushing as some have had but it was untouchable with medication.
My cough, though far from gone, has decreased in frequency, if not in depth, and I am able to sleep now. I am, however, exhausted quickly by any activity and get winded doing a short walk around the house. I am hopeful that getting back to swimming soon will help me recover, but I won’t be swimming my 1,000 yards; I will be pleased to do 200 yards and be able to get out of the pool on my own. I usually swim at least three times a week. I take two aqua classes a week and still I am in this puddle of exhaustion and breathing issues.
I am telling you this because I want you to mask up again, wash your hands a lot again and be mindful of how many people you are in a room with. It is not negative to be sensible, it is not defeatist to be a realist. Trust me, you do not want to go through this because it lacks any attraction whatsoever.
I am sorry that I did not recognize that I was coming down with this faster. I called or emailed everyone I could think of with whom I came in contact the week I fell ill. I apologize if I passed this on to you.
The truth is we will never know who or where it happened. And that is my point; it is a silent and invisible enemy and therefore we owe it to one another to be kind and vigilant.
I probably can’t convince you to get vaccinated if you have not already, but I can hope that you will wear your mask indoors and wash your hands.
The world is full of things that we really can’t change while living our everyday lives but this is something you can help limit and change the impact on others.
This is not a Republican virus or a Democratic vwirus, it knows no nationality. Your actions of masking and being careful is something you do because you are part of humanity and you are essentially kind and loving. I know you don’t want this and I know you don’t want anyone else to get this ill.
You have so much love in your heart. Use it to stop COVID.
Joyce Reehling lives in Pinehurst. She retired from New York after a 33-year career in theater, TV and commercials.
