I’m writing this on Sept. 27, four days after dropping my absentee ballot into the mailbox — the culmination of expressing dissent via satire/outrage/common sense/humor and what one Pilot reader called “snark,” for four years.
Hey, whatever works.
Now, I am suffering burnout. Beware: Burnout is almost as contagious as the virus.
This burnout comes from following every twist and turn on TV and in the press. I am a junkie. Wolf Blitzer, Joe Scarborough, Jeffrey Toobin, Ari Melber, Maya Wiley, Sanjay Gupta, Anthony Fauci et al. are my family. What, no Fox siblings? That illustrates how partisan the press has become, which in this case works. The public needs truth, not wild spins from a parade of press secretaries and sycophants.
Remember “alternate facts”?
I once took paper and pencil, tallied how many times the president used “incredible” in a rambling, ex-temp 30-minute speech: 18.
Keeping up with every event, every rally and outrage is exhausting. Will the president veer from the teleprompter, start sermonizing, using fabrications and distortions as his chapter and verse? Will his eminently qualified challenger appear “strong” enough, as though spit-and-grit matter coming from an experienced statesman?
A range of unthinkables contribute to this burnout. In what other universe would generals, legislators, (former) advisers and blood relatives call their president an idiot, stupid, dumb and mentally unbalanced, let alone a sociopath, egoist, racist, misogynist and, most often heard, pathological liar?
We all know how Putin would handle this.
Then, the tell-all books.
Disillusionment contributes to my burnout. That, and loss of respect. I know politics influence the U.S. Supreme Court. But what’s going on with the appointment of a justice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg is so blatant, so disrespectful to her legacy that I’m sickened. All the president cared about was a guaranteed vote, should the election outcome fall to SCOTUS. In doing so, he lampooned the dying wish of a true American heroine while perverting the system.
As if election vagaries weren’t enough to cause overload, there’s the pandemic, which, according to the White House, nears the home stretch when, actually, COVID-19 is racing down the comeback trail. Then, the righteous Black Lives Matter movement, spurred by deaths by police of African Americans, highlighted by the passing of civil rights leader Congressman John Lewis. All this rages alongside Western wildfires, which have destroyed crops, homes, businesses and killed an estimated billion animals.
Rachel Carlson wrote about a ‘Silent Spring.” Forest land in California and elsewhere will remain silent well past spring.
My anticipation for the debates has waned. I’m afraid the big picture will fade into a thousand nitpicks. I dread Election Day confrontations over ballots and procedures. No need to stay up past midnight; only a landslide will ensure a timely result. Even that will be contested, I fear, meaning acrimony past Thanksgiving.
After depositing my ballot at the (beleaguered) post office I contemplated boycotting news coverage altogether in favor of “Golden Girls” reruns and “Law & Order” marathons.
No can do. Like the virus, this election has pervaded everything. North Carolina is emerging as a crucial state. Besides, we might get an October surprise.
Although, after all we’ve been through as a nation, what’s left to surprise?
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com.
As usual, left wing tripe. Sorry Deb but RGB's dying wish does not change the Constitution. The President is elected for four years with his first term ending in January 2021. Until that time, any and all responsibilities spelled out in the Constitution belong to him. Remember that Obama nominated Garland in his eight year in office -- and the Senate declined to vote on his nomination as they had the responsibility and authority to do. Elections have consequences, as Obama once put it to Senator McCain. I do agree, that President Trump's use of several words does bother me but for heaven's sake, Biden can not even string a clear thought together unless read off a teleprompter in his basement. Biden was the best the left could offer, after 47 years of virtually nothing in public office. What could he possibly offer now that he could not have done earlier?
Richard you make several valid points but I am afraid that the deranged liberals will not agree with you and call you all kinds of names. Especially look for Dan (not my name) Roman, who doesn't even live here.
As far as Salomon goes, she should simply stay in her lane. If politics is too tough for her when mailing her absentee ballot, she should stand aside. We all know she voted for the senile Biden, which means she actually voted for the most liberal senator (harris) and the s e xting king Cal Cunningham. Both of which do not deserve occupying an elected office.
