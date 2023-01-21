I was a free-range kid from nearly the beginning, a station my late mother encouraged in my two younger brothers and sister and me.
All four of us were born within eight years of her wedding date. Parents in those days encouraged more independence at younger ages, it seems, than today’s parents. With four kids all born two years or less apart from each other, Mom desperately needed us to be independent. Her sanity depended upon it.
But my free-range status had some limits, especially when I was still a toddler. In 1957, when I was a 4-year-old “climber” and my two brothers were 3 and 1, according to my mom’s story, a construction worker knocked on our front door awakening her at 7 a.m. Dad had already left for work.
I had gotten out of my bed around 6 a.m., piled two chairs one on top of another, climbed on top of the stack and unlatched a screen door hook installed sufficiently high enough to prevent me from becoming too independent — that is, outside and unsupervised.
They were still building the post-WWII, GI Bill-affordable rows of identical homes in Cleveland, Ohio’s suburbia. Our “street” was a muddy mess filled with holes, puddles, sewer pipes and littered with heavy machinery. It was a playground of fantasies that only a “snips and snails and puppy dog tails” 4-year-old boy could conjure up, but this playground was real.
So, I toddled out into this fantasy land, splashing in the puddles, rolling into the muddy holes and crawling through the sewer pipes until “captured” by the worker who knocked on our screen door. Caked in mud and struggling in his arms, the construction worker asked my mom, “Hey lady … is this your kid?” Mom sleepily nodded, thanked the worker and promptly put me in the bathtub.
Five years later, Dad had a habit of taking all four of us downtown with him on Saturday mornings. An attorney, he worked half a day on Saturdays, and taking us with him allowed Mom a respite from child rearing. He’d give us each a quarter and gave me an extra dime to make an emergency phone call to his office, if necessary. That phone number, still remembered after more than 60 years as MA-12956, was obviously pounded into my head, mandatory that I remember that number come hell or high water.
We kids — me being the oldest at 9, my two brothers, 8 and 6 and my sister, 4 — roamed the streets of downtown Cleveland, visiting Higbee’s, Halle’s and May Co. department stores, gleefully riding the escalators, but for the most part staying out of trouble and arousing little suspicion.
Learning to pool our resources, we often combined our four quarters to equal a whole dollar, a substantial sum for young kids in those days. Those Saturday mornings of free-ranging gave us the confidence we needed to survive and thrive later in life.
But my free-range confidence building did not extend to having the self-assurance to eat asparagus. Like many of you, I hated asparagus as a kid. Who wouldn’t hate it? Mom served it (and all other vegetables) from a can. Green beans. Spinach. Asparagus. Popeye be damned; all were despised, but none like asparagus.
It took another free-range experience — along with a dose of hormones — to get me to truly discover and love that much-maligned vegetable.
If you think, by reading this, that my folks were lax about keeping an eye on us when we were kids, they became even bigger proponents of free-range parenting when we were teenagers. They taught us well, they surmised. As long as we were not doing anything stupid, illegal or overtly dangerous, we were free to go, free to experience, free to fail and free to learn.
As a 14-year-old, a neighbor boy a couple of years older than me pulled his car into our driveway asking if I could help him move his cousin into her apartment. With hardly a glance back to the house, I hopped in his car and off we went to the Little Italy neighborhood of Cleveland where she was moving.
She opened her apartment door and the sun reflected off her Cher-like, straight, blond hair that fell to the small of her back. I heard angelic harps playing. I felt myself floating an inch off the floor. I swore I saw a halo over her head as she smiled at us.
After we finished schlepping furniture and boxes up the several flights of stairs to her apartment, she thanked us by cooking us supper. I remember nothing of the conversation or the meal except for the pretty blonde girl and her asparagus, cooked fresh, stir fried in a pan. A bit squeamish at first due to my hatred of canned asparagus, but not wanting to offend the beautiful cook, I sampled my first bite, ever, of fresh asparagus. It snapped, lustily, when I bit into it.
I fell in love in Little Italy that day. And I would still choose asparagus, today, over most other vegetables. It’s amazing what free-range parenting, pretty girls and fresh vegetables can do to a boy’s psyche. And his palate.
Barry Fetzer is a retired U.S. Marine aviator who lives in Southern Pines. He has written columns previously for The Havelock News. Contact him at fetzerab@ec.rr.com.
