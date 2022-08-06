Elite universities are transforming America from a meritocracy to an aristocracy.
In January, a class-action “antitrust” violation lawsuit was filed for former students against 17 elite universities. The lead plaintiff, Duke University graduate Sia Henry, received financial aid while at the Durham school. Other former student plaintiffs also received aid from their colleges.
The Improving America’s Schools Act of 1994 allows colleges “jointly” to establish an amount of financial aid “from private sources” to grant needy students. However, IASA’s exemption from antitrust prohibitions is contingent upon the joint decision not being influenced by considerations of family income. In other words, factoring in wealthy people’s ability to pay, for instance, is a no-no.
If the agreed-upon financial aid were influenced by affluent families’ ability to pay, the amount of financial aid could be lower than if the financial status of wealthy folks had not been considered. Needy students might receive less aid.
The suit alleges nine defendant schools, including Duke, did make financial aid “decisions taking into account the financial circumstances of applicants and their families.” The other eight institutions were alleged to be guilty by continuing membership in the group while knowing of violative conduct.
The plaintiffs seek as restitution for all similarly situated former students the difference between aid they received and what they should have received, had the “financial circumstances of applicants and their families” not been considered. Duke has asked the court to dismiss the suit, and that motion will be considered this month.
IASA violations would also discourage disadvantaged students’ applications, thereby increasing colleges’ populations of already advantaged students, a sort of affirmative action for the well-heeled.
Clearly, elite universities do foster and preserve a class system through admission practices favoring the wealthy. Georgetown University’s Center on Education says, “Many of us tell ourselves that we live in a meritocracy and that better educational opportunities for all can give everyone a chance at success. But that denies the reality of our American aristocracy.”
An article in The Guardian goes further. “Entrance into elite U.S. colleges is rigged in every way” on behalf of the affluent, said Richard V. Reeves, a British-American writer and scholar and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.
Richard Kahlenberg, a Harvard College and Law School graduate who is a senior fellow at the liberal think tank The Century Foundation, says our nation’s top universities “purport to be meritocratic institutions, educating the best and brightest regardless of wealth, and yet year after year, they enroll a student population that skews wildly toward the affluent.”
And The Atlantic writes that elite colleges “systematically amplify and exacerbate the class differences between their students.”
How do they accomplish that? And why? The “why” is like Willie Sutton said when asked why he robbed banks: “It’s where the money is.” Wealthy students’ families can pay the going fare and are likely to become contributors. And contributions are tax-free.
Elite colleges are all about elite colleges. Rich universities and aristocrats scratch each other’s backs. Consider the illegal Operation Varsity Blues shenanigans, where the beautiful people like actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman lied and scammed their kids into high-roller colleges; elite high schools funneling plutocratic kids through top colleges’ back doors; or so-called legacy college admissions, which admit the children of prominent alumni.
William “Rick” Singer, who orchestrated Varsity Blues said, “This scandal only begins to reveal the lies that sustain the American idea of meritocracy.”
To bolster students’ college entrance applications, Singer and rich parents fabricated glowing profiles of their children, including staged or Photoshopped pictures of them participating in sports like water polo, though their high school didn’t offer water polo.
If parents are affluent, they don’t have to bribe coaches to advocate for your college admission. Elite colleges will find you. Brains have little to do with it. They’re likely to find you at an elite high school where top colleges and rich high schools have long-standing symbiotic relationships. The college gets the rich kids and the elite high school embellishes its reputation.
In establishing America’s aristocracy, nothing tops “legacy” admissions to elite colleges. Basically, you’re in because someone in your family was previously in. The legacy admissions policy was initiated by Harvard, Yale and Princeton after World War I to keep Jewish immigrants out. University of California professor Jerome Karabel says of this idea, “Presidents of the Big Three wanted the latitude to admit the dull sons of major donors and to exclude the brilliant but unpolished children of immigrants.”
But legacies have begun to stink in our politically correct world, so some, though not many, have jettisoned the policies.
Harvard’s admissions dean, William Fitzsimmons, recently defended legacies. “It is important for the long-term strength of the institution, in that we have the resources we need to, among other things, provide scholarships.” Right.
Or these words from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.: “The American Dream promises that individual talent will be rewarded, regardless of where one comes from or who one’s parents are. But the reality of what transpires along America’s K-12-to-career pipeline reveals a sorting of America’s most talented youth by affluence, not merit.”
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines resident.
