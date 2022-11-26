I recently wrote a column challenging voters to do two things before casting their ballots on Election Day.
The first was to fully examine candidates before voting, with particular emphasis on their positions on various issues rather than simply the political party of which a candidate was a member. Second was to remember that there was one issue on the ballot this time that we really had not had before, and that was preservation of our democracy.
Given all that we as a nation have had to endure politically for several years now, we have come dangerously close to losing our democracy and that on which our country was founded.
I am disappointed with some of our local elections and particularly that both houses of our state legislature will be controlled by the party that, for many years, has passed legislation detrimental to our state and that is responsible for drawing the lines of congressional districts in such a racially biased way that the U.S. Supreme Court has struck down their efforts. But the people have spoken.
On the national level, however, I am heartened by the fact that Democratic candidates for Congress, governor and other statewide offices in most states did exceptionally well. That success came despite a high rate of inflation, an overall economy that is challenging, crime rates higher than they should be, a president whose polling numbers have consistently been in the low to mid 40s, and historical trends that favor the party out of power in the White House.
Once again, the people have spoken.
The Democrats will control the Senate and the Republicans will control the House of Representatives. In both cases, the majority is razor thin.
The Senate will be either 50 to 50 with the vice president breaking all tie votes, or 51-49, depending on the yet-to-be-decided Senate run-off race in Georgia.
Regardless, the question now is what this will mean in terms of legislation for the next two years that addresses the issues that affect our country and its citizens. What will be done to act in a way that is good for the country instead of a political party? Will the Republican House use its majority to be a roadblock to anything the Democratic Senate passes? Will the Democratic Senate try to hammer out agreements with the Republican House before stalemates occur? What will either party be able to show for their efforts when this all happens again in 2024?
With these election results, the people have clearly stated in state after state, race after race, they are tired of politics over policy that is best for the nation. They are tired of the drama, the name calling and the efforts that many politicians try to use in a negative way to exploit the many legitimate differences we as a voting electorate have and that only serve to exacerbate an already poisoned political atmosphere.
Not long after the start of the next Congress in January, it will be apparent what the agendas for each house of Congress and, as such, each political party will be for the next two years. Will the Republicans act on their pledge to try to impeach President Biden? Will they also form investigative committees to go after Democrats, like those who serve on the Jan. 6 Committee that is investigating the insurrection at the Capitol? Will they pass legislation like tax cuts that favor the more affluent or move to cut any type of benefits like Social Security?
Will the Senate Democrats disregard the obvious political divisions in the country and pass legislation that is too liberal or more than we can afford?
Or will both parties, in both houses, finally recognize the will of the people and then act accordingly?
Politics is the art of compromise. The people are demanding our government work together to solve the problems facing the nation. There is little tolerance for political theatrics. Both political parties must recognize the crossroads we as a nation are. They can no longer be making left or right turns, but rather, forge a path that is more down the middle and straight toward what is best for the country as a whole, even if it is contrary to party doctrine.
We as a public must hold every elected official accountable for his or her actions. After all, we are the final judge of their efforts. While they now need to know that the people have spoken, they must act knowing that, indeed, we will speak again.
Jim Hart, of Pinehurst, spent 38 years in Washington, D.C., as a lobbyist and chief of staff to four U.S. congressmen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.