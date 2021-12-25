Growing up in rural North Carolina, I experienced the benefits of physically attending a school where teachers lectured. I watched how schools transformed from a traditional system with teachers and whiteboards to students using Google Classroom and Pearson.
Before I attended Duke University, I never questioned why schools throughout the world, in particular developing countries, quickly introduced technology into their curriculum. I always thought, “Thank you to these wealthy corporations for helping people in need.”
I was wrong. Fast-forward to 2021. In my Globalization and Corporate Citizenship course, I questioned how — and why — technology rapidly advances into schools.
I learned through “The New Corporation,” by Joel Bakan, that the underlying goal of corporations is to create profit, implementing humans into a capitalist economic model. Corporations such as Microsoft, the World Bank, Google and Pearson invest in schools to monitor and obtain the data of students' academic progress, further discovering new methods to use education as a form of profit. Corporations invest technology and funds into school systems, further eliminating teachers from schools, allowing corporations to control students’ curriculum and limiting students from developing life skills.
During times of crisis, corporations take the opportunity to invest money in schools to “help” them recover, while still expecting compensation. In Africa, business leaders like Bill Gates are privatizing schools. By investing millions of dollars in for-profit companies, such as Bridge International Academies, they hire adults, regardless of certification, to simply read off “android-based tablets” that instruct the adults what to teach. In addition, corporations can monitor the progress of students through the data from the tablets and assignments they complete.
During COVID-19, corporations took the time to implement new forms of academic technology into schools, such as Google Classroom, IXL, Pearson and Edsby. “Corporate-run virtual schools” are another example of how corporations are maximizing their intervention in a student’s education. By creating their own virtual schools, they can use more technology, increasing profits. Marginalized schools are more vulnerable to corporations and their mission to implement technology into schools. Companies such as Pearson also regulate state exams, stating their mission is to provide “better learning outcomes.”
Corporations want to cut costs by eliminating teachers and replacing them with technology. Corporations intend to create students who will work for these companies. By replacing teachers, corporations initiate corporate advising, helping students determine career and financial goals.
Corporations are degrading the value of certified teachers trained to teach students. In the past, companies would obtain profit by offering tutors; now, virtual tech platforms such as Khan Academy and virtual schools are their new form of profit. By eliminating teachers, designing tech tools to help students, and creating more virtual classrooms, tech corporations can “(expand the) tech sector estimated to be worth more than $45 billion.”
Now, let’s imagine that corporations remove teachers. Who will teach students about morals, life goals, values and career opportunities? When schools allow for artificial teachers, students don’t have direct communication with someone to also teach them about morals and values.
The mission of corporations is to influence people. Students who live in a digital world with minimal access to an instructor-student education become poorer citizens for it.
School districts are focused on obtaining higher test grades and scores; however, the focus of these administrators should be preparing students who question their surroundings.
I am not arguing that we should stop implementing technology in schools, but rather limit the involvement of corporations in students' education. The purpose of schools is to be a place where students can collaborate and learn in the presence of an educated professor.
In addition, students won’t have the opportunity to develop better life skills, limiting them in learning about self-identity and free-thinking. There will be no more schools, students will lack interactive skills with people, and they will become a part of a profit-generating economic model.
We, the people, must not allow corporations to control us. We must become free thinkers, questioning our surroundings and the intentions of the elite. By bringing democracy back into society, we can regulate corporate profits and data. We cannot permit corporations to control the minds and imaginations of students. Our children cannot become part of a profit scheme.
Yadira Paz-Martinez is a Duke University student. She wrote this essay for a course on corporate ethics.
