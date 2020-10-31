I’m a police officer and a volunteer firefighter. I’m also among the first responders who have seen COVID-19 firsthand on the job. Fortunately, I have not contracted the virus, but many law enforcement officers in our state have, and in some cases the result was fatal.
I would be more confident if I knew a vaccine would be available if my defenses wane. And I’d like my colleagues to enjoy the protection of vaccination as soon as possible.
That’s why I’m confused by a recently released policy from the White House, which changes the biopharmaceutical market in ways that could inhibit vaccine and treatment development. These politicians took the bad idea of “Most Favored Nation” for prescription drug pricing, which was originally announced in July, and expanded it — making it infinitely worse.
Being the “most favored nation” for anything may sound good, but the name is essentially government price setting. The plan requires certain medications to be reviewed and then set the price for prescription medicines here to the prices set under foreign governments’ socialized health care systems. There are good reasons why this idea has always been rejected, until now.
First of all, government price setting could immediately limit patient access to all types of innovative pharmaceuticals, from time-release diabetes drugs to biologics treating autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis.
For example, Canada has government-mandated price controls that are set low. However, patients can obtain only about half of the new cancer drugs that Americans can. If our government follows suit, we could see some North Carolinians cut off from potentially life-saving treatments.
The vast majority of top drug makers say that the most favored nation policy will reduce their research investments. Why would we want pharmaceutical companies to halt development of promising therapies in the pipeline?
Imagine if COVID-19 vaccines were delayed or canceled. It would be terrible for first responders, who cannot always protect ourselves in emergency situations. It would also harm high-risk patients and their families, who would need to continue to isolate themselves. And it would stall the entire U.S. economy by keeping jobs and consumer confidence in limbo.
None of this sacrifice makes sense. North Carolina voters have repeatedly rejected socialized medicine. We didn’t want HillaryCare in the 1990s and we don’t want government-run “Medicare for All” now. Why would we want a government price setting policy that would import socialism from foreign countries?
If there are health care improvements to be made, let’s develop homegrown, American solutions that ensure the free market competition and robust innovation that have made us the global leader in medical science. The fact is, we’re not a nation of followers — this administration should know that and act accordingly.
Tyler Painter lives in Candor.
