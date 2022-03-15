This column originally appeared Jan. 9, 2013.
On my first day as a North Carolinian (way back in 1973), I went to the supermarket for a few things. This was in the lovely foothills community of Morganton, which I had been lucky enough to land in after three years in south Florida.
I had made an unlikely but happy leap from little frog in very big pond (copy editor at The Miami Herald) to bigger frog in a decidedly smaller and more agreeable pond (associate editor, and soon to be editor, of The News Herald). To this day, this now-proud Tar Heel views that transition as possibly the best thing that ever happened to him.
But I digress. Here I was, this exhausted and disoriented new transplant to the South (and yes, I know that Miami is geographically far south of North Carolina, but never mind), standing in the checkout line at the quaintly named Winn-Dixie store. And the clerk was asking somebody, “Are these your drinks?”
I looked over my shoulder to see whom this nice lady might be addressing. Not me, certainly. Because in the Midwest, where I had grown up, and in Wisconsin and Florida, where I had lived, a “drink” meant only one thing: a cocktail. A highball.
But then I realized I wasn’t in any of those places anymore. Down/up here, the Cokes in that carton I had placed on the counter were “drinks.” (Further complicating things, I later learned, was that in those parts, the word “Coke” often referred generically to any soft drink. But that’s another story.)
The matter of the drinks was just the first of many small regional speech adjustments I had to make while settling into a new life in this marvelous state.
For some reason, that long-ago scene flashed into my memory the other day in connection with yet another linguistic anomaly. As my journalism class at Chapel Hill was breaking up, a student tentatively approached to ask why I had taken points off for a particular reference in the news writing exercise I had just handed back.
“Because of an error of fact,” I replied. “See, you wrote that ‘a couple’ of drug dealers were arrested, but the fact sheet that I handed out clearly said there were five of them.”
She looked at me, nonplussed.
“Wait a minute,” I said. “Where did you grow up?”
“Hickory,” she replied.
It all became clear. I wouldn’t restore all the points off, but I did split the difference. Because the place from which she hailed was less than a half-hour away from Morganton. And over there, in the western part of the state, as I remembered all too well, “a couple” doesn’t just mean two. It means several — a small, unspecified number. Weird, I know. (In Moore County and environs, I find, it still mostly means two.)
Though some of these idioms can be puzzling, I love the fact that they still exist, proving that we Americans haven’t yet been steamrolled into standard, boring, coast-to-coast uniformity.
If you have any other examples you’d like to share, let me know. Meanwhile, two more quickies of my own:
* Back in Missouri, and in most parts of the country, the word “hey” is something you yell at someone to get his attention, as in, “Hey, you!” I think it must be related to the word “ahoy,” as shouted through the fog from one ship to another. But upon becoming a North Carolinian, I quickly had to adjust to the fact that the word “hey” implied no sense of urgency or confrontation — and simply meant “hi.” I say it all the time myself now.
* Lastly: Even after all these years, I have never managed to adjust to hearing some ask me to “cut on the lights.” Now, I know all about cutting something off, as in cutting off a conversation or a piece of bologna. But how in the world do you cut something on?
If you can explain that — hey, I’ll buy you a couple of drinks.
Steve Bouser is the retired editor and Opinion editor of The Pilot. Contact him at bouser@email.unc.edu.
