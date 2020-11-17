Do you remember your first toy(s), maybe something snuggly and furry, that vinyl sweet-faced “Snookums” you cuddled up with, perhaps?
Mine were a Raggedy Ann and a stuffed black-face doll. Since my birth certificate said “male, Caucasian,” I chalked it up to parental confusion.
The dolls were hand-me-downs; we couldn’t afford new toys. The black doll mystery unraveled when I researched this article. It was a Golliwogg! Gollies were birthed by Florence Upton in the 1870s and inspired by blackface minstrels. Psst: eBay, 50 bucks.
Please, don’t tell a history-sanitizer because dolls are a fascinating part of our past.
Matryoshka dolls, for example, originated in China, were perfected by Russians and are hand-carved, hand-painted, and “nested.” Open one, find another, then another – maybe three, generally no more than 12, but the record is 72. “One” doll begins with Gorbachev, then contains Brezhnev, then Khrushchev, Stalin, and Lenin.
Egyptian “paddle” dolls are found in tombs dating to 2000 BC. Japanese dolls go even further back and were used in religious ceremonies and as toys for tots. African “effigy” dolls, full of little pins (think Voodoo), are also full of history. Don’t toy with those toys.
Before the early 18th century, Western dolls were largely hand-carved wooden heads and cloth bodies. Dollmakers shifted to porcelain after Jesuit Father d’Entrecolles returned from the East and spilled the beans on how the Chinese had been perfecting porcelain for a mere 2,000 years.
New 20th century materials, like plastic and especially vinyl, were quickly adopted for doll production. Until then, dolls and appurtenances like dollhouses were mainly for the wealthy. Many still are.
High-dollar collector dolls abound, so let’s look at just two and start at the pinnacle where, unquestionably, the “The Bird Trainer” doll comfortably reigns.
Completed in 2004 by automaton master French-born Christian Baily in his Swiss workshop, The Bird Trainer stands 4 feet high, has the head of a small boy and a body of completely visible steel parts.
Wind him up with his gold key and 2,340 mechanical components storm into action, sans electricity, motor, or digital assistance. The boy plays his flute. Birds on his shoulder and hand twitter and flap their wings, turn and nod their heads, open their beaks — and sing. Asking price, $6.25 million.
No single Barbie can top The Bird Trainer, but the bejeweled Stefano Canturi Barbie went for a cool $302,000 in 2010. And, collectively, Barbie, Ken, et al., raked in $1.16 billion, worldwide in 2019.
Though they’ve attenuated Barbie’s breasts somewhat, she’s still not exactly girl-next-door; there’s that thing about her past. Barbie’s direct progenitor was bosomy doll Bild Lilli. “Lilli” herself was based on the German newspaper Bild’s comic-strip character, Lilli.
Sassy-saucy tabloid Lilli, frequently spied half-dressed, was a bit of a floozy. Her potty-mouth spouted bawdy utterances, and she was known for her jokes of doubtful propriety. Lilly, the doll, was primarily marketed in adult toy stores.
Mattel co-founder Ruth Handler purchased three Lilli dolls in 1956 and Barbie emerged as a dead ringer for Lilli in 1959. Barbie’s birthday is March 9, 1959, in case you want to send a card. Upon her birthdate debut, she sold for three bucks. Mattel bought the rights to Lilli in 1964, and Lilli production stopped.
For the record, Barbie’s full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts, after Ruth Handler’s daughter. Catch up on Barbie at her YouTube channel, Facebook page, or Twitter, along with 267,000 other followers, or with her 1.2 million Instagram followers (@barbie).
Unlike dolls, few notable dollhouses have price tags, but they are immensely interesting. Many, called “baby houses,” date to 16th century Europe and are exquisitely hand-crafted and furnished with unique miniature paintings and furniture.
“Recent” ones possibly surpass. Irish cabinet makers began building “Titania’s Palace” for Sir Neville Wilkinson, for daughter Guendolen, in 1907 and completed it in 1922. Palace has 18 rooms with hand-carved furniture and over 3,000 miniature artworks.
King George V had “Queen Mary’s Dolls’ House” built for Queen Mary in 1924. It sports a library with handwritten itsy-bitsy books, actual running water, and rooms with the same items as corresponding Windsor castle rooms, though on a somewhat smaller scale.
To view European interiors from the 13th century and American interiors from the 17th century, up to the 1930s, Thorne Miniature Rooms is the must-go-to dollhouse. In 1940, Ms. James Thorne of Chicago commissioned master craftsmen for this masterpiece. It took them eight years.
Please, do yourself a huge favor by searching Pinterest.com for pictures of each of these dollhouses. Look critically inside and, astonishingly, see real small real people, adults and moppets, happily scurrying about. Trust me.
Of course, you also have a wonderful resource right at your fingertips, the ability to virtually tour local aficionado Dr. Judith Kronin’s beautiful doll collection (www.judysdollstudio.com). Enjoy. No need to get all dolled up.
Michael Smith is a Southern Pines writer.
