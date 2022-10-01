You don’t need me to tell you that election season is upon us; you can see it by the campaign signs that have filled up the roadsides.
Much attention has been made these last two years about elections, how results are tabulated and how the votes are validated and secured. On Tuesday, I moderated a panel discussion of election experts at Sandhills Community College who addressed those very topics.
The Carter Center this year has sponsored the N.C. Trusted Elections Tour, which is making stops in each of the state’s 14 congressional districts. At each stop, the tour has included a bipartisan panel of officials, lawyers who have expertise in elections and computer security experts experienced in vote-tabulating technology. You’ll find coverage of the Southern Pines event in the front section of today’s paper and online at thepilot.com.
We consider election coverage an important part of our civic responsibility here at the paper. Whether the races are to fill town council seats or Congress, The Pilot still believes it’s important that you know who’s running for elected office and what those candidates stand for.
Part of that coverage effort entails Pilot Publisher David Woronoff and me sitting down with each candidate running in a contested race that affects Moore County. This year, that entails interviews with 19 candidates seeking a combined eight offices.
We’ve already met with nine of the candidates, and we’ve got another seven scheduled this coming week, and three after that.
Unlike many other newspapers, The Pilot continues to do editorial endorsements of candidates seeking office. We do so knowing that few voters will have the chance to see or hear from those seeking office. The most you may know of someone is a roadside sign or a slip of paper someone thrust into your hands at the polls urging you to vote a straight-party ticket.
It is our job to discuss issues with candidates and weigh their answers, their previously stated positions, their experience and their civic backgrounds.
From all that we discern whom we think would be the best public servants for Moore County. Yes, it is just an opinion, but it’s one based on research, reporting and more than 60 years combined experience dealing with North Carolina elections.
Separate from this endorsement process, the news reporters have been interviewing the candidates separately to do stories on each race and the people running for the respective seats. These stories are meant to provide you factual data on each candidate. They are not connected to what David and I do with editorial endorsements for the paper.
In addition to this coverage, we also provide a forum for you to air your beliefs on who would be best to serve in public office. We’ve already begun on the Opinion pages running letters to the editor regarding some of these races and we welcome more.
Letters to the editor can be no more than 300 words and are an opportunity for you to express why your fellow voters should vote for — or against — someone. The only hard-and-fast rule is that we do not accept letters from announced candidates seeking office.
The deadline to submit your letter is Sunday, Oct. 30. The last campaign letters will appear in the Wednesday, Nov. 2 edition. No campaign-related letters run in the Sunday edition before the election.
You can send a letter directly to me — john@thepilot.com — or our regular email address: letters@thepilot.com.
One final note, this one on roadside campaign signs. No one especially likes them, but they’re a common — and effective — campaign tool for name awareness. Still, they regularly draw questions and complaints to the Moore County Board of Elections office.
Elections Director Towanna Dixon said that when her office gets a candidate or citizen complaint regarding a potential sign size or placement violation, the complainant is directed the local DOT maintenance office. Workers there assist in removing signs illegally placed within state highway right of way.
You can also go to the DOT website and report a sign you think is wrongly placed or call 1-877-368-4968 (1-877-DOT-4YOU).
Elections remain an important component of our democracy. We all have roles and responsibilities as citizens of this country. Now is the time to let your voice be heard.
Contact editor John Nagy at (910) 693-2507 or john@thepilot.com.
“Elections remain an important component of our democracy.” Unless they are stolen, as in 2020.
